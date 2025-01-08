Manchester United’s minority stakeholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is 'desperate' to complete a three-man sale in the January transfer window as a means of freeing up space and funds for Ruben Amorim and his entourage to initiate a major squad overhaul.

It’s been over a year since Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team have been on the club’s books – and they’ve taken drastic measures, such as 250 staff redundancies and stripping Sir Alex Ferguson from his ambassadorial role as a means of saving cash.

The INEOS billionaire, who has been a Manchester United fan since birth, is poised to continue the club’s cost-cutting measures by hosting a fire sale before the doors of the January transfer window slam firmly shut at the end of the month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won the English top flight title (20) more times than any other team in the country.

Amorim, who has won just four of his opening 12 games in charge of the top flight side, has endured a difficult start to life since replacing Erik ten Hag in November but is yet to dig his claws into a transfer window where he will have time to work his magic on the squad.

Recent reports have suggested that Carrington graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are on the table with the club open to offers for the two young stars, who are both considered to be two of the best teenagers in the Premier League right now.

Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony, three players whose wages total £850,000-per-week at Old Trafford, are also on the chopping block, per The Mirror, in order to help the Old Trafford-based outfit comply with the Profit and Sustainability (PSR) regulations.

Rashford, 27, has not played under Amorim’s regime since his side’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest in early December and, according to Fabrizio Romano – when writing for GIVEMESPORT – the Englishman’s representative, his brother, has travelled to AC Milan to hash out a loan deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played 346 times for the Red Devils across two stints, has urged his side Al-Nassr to sign the out-of-favour Casemiro, 32, as the latter nears closer to a permanent exit out of the Old Trafford doors.

In terms of Antony, the Brazilian looked to take his career to the next level when Ten Hag signed him in the summer of 2022, and he scored against Arsenal on his debut. His impact has since plateaued and the club are now looking off the books.