Highlights Some Manchester United players mocked Ten Hag behind his back, according to reports.

United stars made buzzing noises after the Dutchman told them to chase the ball like bees when not in possession.

Ten Hag's position at United is secure for now, thanks to a successful Ibiza summit and the board's reprieve.

Manchester United's players have been alleged to mock their own manager at times this term. According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, members of the Red Devils squad mimicked Erik ten Hag, following a team-based discussion around football philosophy and how to approach opposition players on the ball.

The news arrives after Keegan gave insight regarding the four-man Ibiza summit that culminated in Ten Hag keeping his job indefinitely, amid swirling rumours of facing the sack.

United Players Mocked Ten Hag Behind his Back

Dutch manager falls foul to changing room banter

According to Mike Keegan, while the former Ajax boss was in the process of coaching his United players, there were sounds of mocking and discontent in the changing room. The MailOnline journalist wrote of a seemingly running joke:

'More harmony is required in the dressing room. When Ten Hag arrived, he attempted to instill his philosophy into his players, telling them that when they did not have the ball he wanted to buzz around their opponents ‘like bees’, before making buzzing noises to make the point. 'At one point earlier this season, according to sources, the players mimicked the noises when his back was turned.'

Of course, changing room banter is not a crime. However, it speaks to the management team's control of the group, as to whether it continues. The perpetrators have not been revealed, as the jokes likely became more team-orientated than targeted, as form picked up with the victory of May's FA Cup final over rivals Manchester City.

While the mocking was deemed to have taken place earlier this season, with patchy form, the players' discontent wasn't that large of a factor as Ten Hag kept his job thanks to the higher-ups meeting in Ibiza.

United Chiefs confident in Ten Hag for now

The Dutchman remains in INEOS' good books

As Keegan describes, a crisis meeting abroad settled Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford. As GIVEMESPORT journalist Liam Corless suggested, the Manchester United board may have considered the first team's injury issues as a player in their decision to keep their manager in the role.

While Ten Hag has been granted a reprieve for another season at least, it will come as no surprise that United will need a big reshuffle this summer if they're to better their eighth-place finish this term. That finish has gone down as their lowest in a top-flight season since 1989-90, when they finished 13th. Ten Hag has been United's manager since July 2022, and his meagre 2023/24 statistics will need to be built upon if he's to see his contract out. The latter is alleged to go through to the summer of 2025.

Erik ten Hag's 2023/24 statistics Competition Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Points Per Match (PPM) Premier League 38 18 6 14 60 1.58 UEFA Champions League 6 1 1 4 4 0.67 FA Cup 6 6 - - - - EFL Cup 2 1 - 1 - - Total: 52 26 7 16 64 2.25

Related David Ornstein Names Four Signings Man Utd Could Make Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his United squad this summer in multiple positions.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 14-06-24.