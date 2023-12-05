Highlights Manchester United's poor performance this season can be attributed to a number of factors, including underperforming players like Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag's recruitment has been a major point of contention, with four players in particular disappointing their teammates.

Some players, including Anthony Martial and Rashford, are also being criticized for their lack of effort and motivation, which adds to the club's current issues.

After a strong debut campaign at Old Trafford last season, things have gone pretty poorly for Erik ten Hag this year. Manchester United have lost 10 games this season faster than they have in any other campaign since the early 1970s. Players throughout the squad are struggling to perform at the level they did last time out, with Marcus Rashford being a prime example of that.

The Englishman was in incredible form last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but he's been a disaster this year, scoring just twice so far. He's certainly not the only issue, with the entirety of the Red Devils attack failing to have any sort of impact on games so far. As the struggles continue, the atmosphere within the club has suffered greatly. Players have grown frustrated with the manager for a number of reasons, but one particular gripe with some of the longer-serving talent is the poor recruitment that Ten Hag has conducted since joining the club.

Following his arrival last summer, the manager has had more than his fair share of cash to spend, and he hasn't hesitated to spend big. It hasn't always been a success, though, with some of the names he's brought in really struggling to find their feet in Manchester, and it's led to some of the squad growing concerned and dissatisfied with the boss. Four players in particular have disappointed their teammates.

Four of Ten Hag's signings, including Mason Mount, have disappointed the squad

Throughout Ten Hag's recruitment, four players have especially disappointed their teammates, leading to several players at Old Trafford questioning their manager, according to Manchester Evening News. Those players are Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Wout Weghorst. Mount, who joined from Chelsea in the summer for a sizeable £55m, has been a hugely disappointing bit of business. The midfielder has failed to have any sort of impact on the Red Devils so far and has already missed a large portion of the season through injury. What makes the matter worse, is he was quite poor at the Blues last season too, so the move was always a confusing one and that has only been strengthened by how bad he's been.

Antony joined last summer for £86m, a wild figure in hindsight as he's offered Ten Hag very little in the year since. He's been especially bad this season and fans have grown tired of him at Old Trafford already. Hojlund cost £72m and while he's had success in the Champions League, he's still yet to score a single goal in the Premier League, something the club is in desperate need of as their attackers continue to miss the target.

At least with Weghorst, his move was a temporary one, joining the club on loan from Burnley last season, but across the entire campaign, he scored just two goals and wasn't brought back this year. The four moves are all a damning indictment of Ten Hag's shocking recruitment, and it's not entirely surprising to see his team are questioning his methods now.

The squad is also concerned about the effort of other names within the squad

While there are some players in the United squad questioning the new signings that Ten Hag has made, there are others concerned about the motivation and effort levels of some of the club's longer-serving players. The likes of Anthony Martial and Rashford have been highlighted for their lack of effort these days.

The two have been shadows of the talent they used to be and Rashford in particular, has been called out recently for his low work rate, especially during his performance against Newcastle United. Something has to change pretty quickly at Old Trafford, but with the squad turning on each other in this manner, and Ten Hag reportedly having lost 50% of the dressing room at this point, we can't see it happening anytime soon.