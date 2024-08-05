Highlights Several Manchester United youngsters could be set to make an impact during the 2024/25 season.

Amad Diallo starred during pre-season and will be hoping to continue his impressive form.

Toby Collyer and Harry Amass will be looking for increased roles during the campaign.

The 2024/25 season is a real make-or-break one for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. This first full year with INEOS at the helm, the Dutchman will be under possibly a bigger spotlight than ever before, with climbing up the table a priority.

However, with injury issues not seeming to subside, there may be yet more opportunities for some of the club's young talent to make a name for themselves. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are two of the biggest beneficiaries of such circumstances in the last two years, but these four names could be looking to have just as big of a breakthrough this time around.

Related 10 Greatest Manchester United Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] From all those that have graduated from Manchester United's fabled academy ranks, here are the top 10.

Amad Diallo

Right-Wing

If there has been one takeaway from United's pre-season tour of the United States, it's that Amad Diallo has surely consolidated his position on the right-hand side of attack. Jadon Sancho and Antony's previous struggles in that role had meant that Bruno Fernandes and the aforementioned Garnacho were forced to play out of position.

Injuries and seemingly a lack of trust from management meant that the Ivorian had to wait very patiently for his chance. However, a 120th-minute winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup gave him the moment he was desperate for. He went from strength to strength after that, scoring his first Premier League goal in a victory over Newcastle the following month. His manager described him as a 'high potential' player following that match.

With two superb goals already in pre-season, the 22-year-old has become the club's biggest threat going forward. He will hope to be allowed to continue doing so in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Ethan Wheatley

Striker

Notoriously the most difficult area of the pitch to operate in, Ethan Wheatley has proven at youth level to be a potent goalscorer who is ready to knock on the door for the first team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wheatley was awarded with the Jimmy Murphy award for young player of the year at Old Trafford for the 2023/24 season.

The young striker made a couple of sporadic appearances towards the back end of last season as the Red Devils were left with just Rasmus Hojlund as their only senior striker. Joshua Zirkzee has since been brought in to offer more depth up top, but Hojlund's injury against Arsenal in pre-season means that again United are left with just the solo senior option.

This could hand Wheatley further opportunities to build some experience at Old Trafford, with substitute appearances and cup games offering a platform for the 18-year-old.

Toby Collyer

Centre-Midfield

The middle of the park has been where some of the greatest academy graduates from the club have played, namely the likes of Mainoo and Paul Scholes. There are a couple of names who will be hoping to be the next in line, with Dan Gore unlucky to have seen his development hampered by injury. In the youth team captain's absence, it appears that the stage could be set for Toby Collyer.

Related Who Is Manchester United Youngster Toby Collyer Manchester United have a rich academy history and another youngster could soon make his debut in Toby Collyer.

The 20-year-old was handed a new contract at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in the summer and has been seen frequently in the starting XI during the pre-season tours alongside Casemiro and Mason Mount. While Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes will likely be reinstated, the Englishman may have more to do to earn regular game time. Especially if a deal for Manuel Ugarte comes to fruition.

However, his manager's faith in him, something which is known to be tough for a young player to receive, will go a long way in helping the midfielder gain more minutes over the coming 12 months.

Harry Amass

Left-Back

After joining the club from Watford in 2023, there was a lot of talk that Harry Amass could be a name to look out for in the future. By his own admission though, the ability to mix in and around the senior squad is one that has come a lot quicker than many would've expected.

This is partly because the left-back role is the most injury-hit area of the pitch for Ten Hag's men. With Luke Shaw's fitness unreliable and Tyrell Malacia having been out for over a year, it meant that Amass became the first choice during the pre-season tour, which saw him put in some impressive and confident performances.

When senior options are ready to return, or when a deal to secure Noussair Mazaraoui goes through, as the Moroccan is an option on either side of the defence, the 17-year-old will inevitably slip down the pecking order. If he can stay fit though, then there is a strong chance he could be given the chance to show why he should be the future of the club at left-back.