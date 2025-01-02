Some Manchester United players believe they know 'who is to blame' for the recent dressing room 'leaks', according to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel in his latest column.

Leaked team news in particular has been a concern around the club for a while now, with reports last month that Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo had both been questioned by head coach Ruben Amorim to ask if they were responsible following social media rumours.

That chat was in relation to team news being leaked ahead of the Manchester derby, which Garnacho was coincidentally left out of the squad for, and was addressed directly by Amorim after the 2-1 victory.

Now, according to Mokbel, United players have been carrying out their own private investigations as to who is responsible, before a number of them have passed the information onto the Daily Mail via their representatives.

The Daily Mail reported previously that Garnacho and Amad were so angry about being accused of being the leak that they wanted to speak out publicly following the Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen ahead of the Manchester derby, but were persuaded that it would only add fuel to the fire ahead of a huge match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost six of their 11 matches under Ruben Amorim.

United currently lie in 14th position in the Premier League standings heading into 2025 and clearly need all the help they can get on the pitch.

Amorim will be determined to find the 'mole' and remove them to give his side more of an advantage in the lead up to matches, rather than the opposition knowing how he is going to line up his team.

United face a daunting trip to Anfield on Sunday as they come up against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, with the club hoping to get to the bottom of the current 'leaks' issue as quickly as possible.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-01-25.