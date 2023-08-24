Highlights Things have quickly gone sour at Manchester United after a poor start to the season, and they need to make changes quickly.

United should consider axing players like Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly to save on wages and bring in new faces.

Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial have lost their way at United and it's time for the club to move on from them. Dean Henderson's time at the club seems to be over, too.

We're not overly sure how it's happened, but things have gone sour pretty quickly at Manchester United after a surprisingly poor start to the season.

After a decent first year under Erik ten Hag, there was a sense of optimism at Old Trafford throughout the summer, but things seem to have changed pretty drastically already, just two games into the Premier League campaign. An unconvincing win against Wolverhampton Wanders, a poor display against Tottenham Hotspur and now a shock 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Things are looking really bleak all of a sudden and while the Red Devils are looking at bringing in some reinforcements, with Sofyan Amrabat a name on everyone's lips, they all need to get rid of some deadwood. They need to do it quickly. Here are nine players United need to axe before the transfer window shuts next week.

Brandon Williams

Having made just one appearance for United last season, it's safe to say Brandon Williams is not a part of Ten Hag's plans; and with just a year left on his contract, it makes sense to sell the player on before they risk losing him for nothing next summer.

With a salary of £65,000-a-week, the full-back isn't cheap to keep around, so the Red Devils would be wise to get rid quickly and use the money they'll save to help bring some new faces in.

Luckily, it seems the 22-year-old is on the verge of a loan move to Ipswich Town, with an option to buy clause being included in the deal. So there's a strong chance that United get this one done very soon.

Mason Greenwood

There was no chance that Mason Greenwood could return to the fold at Old Trafford considering everything that's gone on over the last 18 months, and the club have finally revealed as such, announcing they won't be bringing him back to the team.

As a result, it's now time they work to get him off the books and save on his massive weekly wages. It remains to be seen which football clubs will actually want to take a chance on Greenwood, but United certainly need to sort the situation as soon as possible.

Amad Diallo (Loan)

Amad Diallo has looked like an incredible young talent recently, with a successful spell on loan at Sunderland last season helping push the side into the playoffs.

There were many who expected to see the forward feature for the Red Devils this season after proving himself in the Championship last time out, but injuries have prevented him from playing just yet. It remains to be seen whether he'll actually be afforded an opportunity when he's healthy either with plenty of competition on the flanks at Old Trafford.

If he isn't in the manager's plans, though, it's only fair that they look to find him another loan move, allowing him to continue his development away from Manchester. With Sunderland interested in bringing him back to the Stadium of Light, and Leeds United eyeing up a potential loan move for him, United won't be short of options - and they should get the deal done quickly.

Jonny Evans

No disrespect to Jonny Evans - the centre-back has had a solid Premier League career, winning plenty of silverware - but at this stage of his career he has absolutely no business being among the United squad.

The decision to bring him back to the club following Leicester City's relegation was an eyebrow-raising one, to say the least, and the move still doesn't quite make sense.

At 35 years old, there's absolutely no feasible way that the Northern Irish man will make it into the Red Devils' first team this year, and if he does, something has gone seriously wrong for the club. His wages may not be too costly, but there's still no reason for Evans to be among the squad right now, so they should move him on before the transfer window shuts.

Eric Bailly

Man, what could have been? Eric Bailly had all the makings to be a truly world-class defender for United and has shown glimpses of such over the years. Unfortunately, injuries have really hindered his development and his time at Old Trafford looks to be all but done.

Following his debut season, Bailly has failed to make more than 13 league appearances in any of his subsequent seasons at United. A loan spell at Marseille last season saw the 29-year-old play the most games in a campaign since 2016, but it's safe to say his time as a first-team player at the Red Devils is firmly behind him.

As such, it's time to move on from the Ivory Coast international and with the club revealing he was for sale earlier this summer and Fulham reported to be interested, it may not be too difficult to find a suitor for the star.

Donny van de Beek

Another once-promising talent who has lost his way in Manchester, Donny van de Beek never really had a fair crack at United. Over three years at Old Trafford, the former Ajax man has made just 34 league appearances and hasn't had a consistent run in the first team since his first campaign.

Injuries have hindered the midfielder, and he has spent large portions of his time in England on the sidelines. A loan spell to Everton was also ravaged with injuries, limiting him to just seven appearances for the Toffees.

With just 10 appearances in all competitions last season for the Red Devils, it's hard to imagine the 26-year-old will ever emerge as a regular talent in the first team at United, so it's time for the club to admit defeat and get him off the books.

It's been reported that Ten Hag wants rid of the Dutchman, but with no clubs currently too interested, it's hard to imagine the club will manage to get a move over the line before the end of the transfer window.

Anthony Martial

Despite the club desperately needing a solid striker, it doesn't seem like Anthony Martial is the man for the task at Old Trafford, and don't be too surprised if he's out of the door soon.

With just 18 goals over the last three seasons, including a brief loan spell at Sevilla, his days as a prolific goalscorer are firmly in the rearview mirror, and it's hard to imagine he'll be rediscovering the type of form he once showed at Old Trafford.

If United want goals, they won't be relying on Martial to do the job for them, and it's time they cash in while they still can and move on from the Frenchman.

The latest reports suggest there may be interest in the forward's services from both West Ham United and the Saudi Pro League, but only time will tell whether he'll actually make a move within the next week.

Dean Henderson

At one time, it seemed Dean Henderson had the potential to become United's number one goalkeeper for the next decade. After an incredible loan spell at Sheffield United, the Englishman seemed destined to become David de Gea's successor at Old Trafford, but things haven't quite worked out that way.

Henderson has been unhappy at United for quite some time and hasn't been afraid to make it known, vocally criticising the side during his time there. With the arrival of Andre Onana this summer and Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir reportedly on his way to play second-fiddle to the former Inter Milan shot-stopper, it seems inevitable that Henderson's time at the club is over.

The club are clearly building for a future that doesn't involve him going forward, so it's time to just get rid on a permanent deal. The likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are both interested in the star, with Henderson having spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

A move away from Old Trafford would be the best thing for the club and for Henderson's career at this point, and with the keeper reportedly pushing for a move himself, hopefully a deal can be struck in the very near future.

Harry Maguire

This one needs no explanation really. Harry Maguire's move to United in 2019, when the club made him the most expensive defender in the world, has been nothing short of a catastrophe.

The former Leicester man had an incredible run with the Foxes and had earned major plaudits for his performances for the club as well as for England. The move to Old Trafford was looked at as a great move for the Red Devils at the time, but it just hasn't gone to plan.

Rightly or wrongly, horrible form and disastrous mistakes have led to the Englishman becoming a laughing stock in Manchester. Even United fans have turned on him and want him out of the squad.

The best thing for his career right now would be to move on from the club and start fresh somewhere different, trying to rediscover the form he showed earlier in his career. Interest from West Ham and Everton would have given him the perfect chance to do that, but it was recently reported that Maguire is happy to remain at Old Trafford and spend the majority of his time out of the playing squad.

If United want to get any sort of return for him, though, and remove his lofty wages from the books, they'd be wise to get rid quickly.