Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce believes that Manchester United players should rally together and volunteer to pay Sir Alex Ferguson’s £2.165 million-a-year after being dropped from his Global Ambassadorial role.

As a means of cutting costs at Old Trafford, the club’s new brass – spearheaded by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – axed Ferguson from his role, despite the Scot’s service over the years, including in his post-retirement life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles in his 1490-game tenure at Old Trafford.

Ferguson took on the role after stepping down as boss in 2013 after a period of 27 years. Despite his true service to the club, his job wasn’t safe as Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team continue to make job cuts in order to boost their financial power.

Pearce Calls for Man Utd Players to Pay Ferguson’s Wage

He even suggested City players covering the £2.165m-a-year

According to a report by The Athletic, 82-year-old Ferguson sat down in a face-to-face meeting with Ratcliffe and while he was not enthused by the idea, he took the news amicably.

Speaking to talkSPORT, per Mail Online, in the wake of the news, the former Manchester City boss is under the impression that Manchester United’s current squad, led by the under-fire Erik ten Hag, should offer to cover what the club legend would be earning if he was still in role.

"Wouldn't it be good if the United squad said we'll fund that money per season to keep Alex in post because he's too important to this club?"

Pearce continued: “I got a little bit mischievous and thought, what if Manchester City players said, wouldn't it be good if we chipped in and paid Alex Ferguson's wages each year to keep him in place for what he's done for that club across the road, that is going to inspire us on a weekly basis.

“It would be classy. You've sacked your best ever, but we'll fund him, it's no problem.'”

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona – who played 185 times under Ferguson’s watchful eye – called out the club's boardroom bosses for their ‘lack of respect’, labelling their latest cost-cutting move as ‘scandalous’.

Taking to Instagram, the former French marksman said: “Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies. Such a lack of respect. It’s totally scandalous. Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever! And I throw them all in a big bag of s***!"