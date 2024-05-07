Highlights Manchester United suffered their 13th Premier League defeat of the season as they went down 4-0 at Crystal Palace.

Casemiro has been widely criticised for his performance, with the Brazilian largely culpable for both of Michael Olise's goals.

Antony put in another poor display and was slammed by Jamie Carragher for his conduct on the night.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure reached its nadir on Monday as they were shellacked 4-0 by Crystal Palace. The result leaves United eighth in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference after 35 games, and Ten Hag under intense scrutiny in his role as manager.

United have contended with a multitude of injury issues throughout the season yet they still fielded a team full of top-level experience in South London, with the likes of Andre Onana, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all starting. The absence of captain Bruno Fernandes, who missed a game through injury for the first time in his career, was keenly felt and United will hope he is back in time for the FA Cup final later this month.

None of United's players emerged from the game with any credit and there were a few who might've sounded the death knell on their own United careers with their showings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United's defeat at Palace was their 13th of the season in the Premier League. That is the most amount of matches they have lost in a single English top-flight season since 1989-90 (16).

Antony

Few will argue with Antony being the biggest Premier League flop of all time and this was another poor showing from one of United's most expensive signings ever. Antony has registered just one goal and one assist in 28 Premier League appearances this season and his overall contribution to the team has been awfully disappointing.

Antony enraged fans against Palace when he misplaced a pass to ruin a counter-attack and responded by berating Alejandro Garnacho. The winger faced criticism from Jamie Carragher after the match for angrily ranting to Mason Mount while he walked off the pitch at full-time.

"They are probably talking about one of the players, somebody else or the set-up or the manager," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "Just get off the pitch. Shut up and get in, you've been beaten 4-0. Whispering and talking about other players. Honestly... embarrassing."

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was a shrewd signing when United snared him on a free transfer from Brentford in 2022 but his best days are behind him and he should not be there next season. Eriksen formed part of a solid midfield last season with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, but both he and Casemiro have regressed alarmingly and seeing them line up together now is serious cause for concern among United fans.

United need athleticism in midfield and Eriksen, who was never the most mobile midfielder, is clearly not an adequate foil for Kobbie Mainoo, who United should be looking to build their team around.

Casemiro

Every United player was poor against Palace but it is Casemiro who has taken the brunt of the criticism aimed at the players. The Brazilian was once the best holding midfielder in the world, and he encouraged in his first season at Old Trafford, but his physicality has waned and he looks like a disaster waiting to happen any time an opposition player looks to take him on.

Casemiro was embarrassed in the build-up to Palace's first and fourth goals and it is genuinely difficult to watch one of football's modern greats struggle so much against mid-table teams. Casemiro has two years left on the bumper contract he signed at Old Trafford 2022 but United would be wise to seek out suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Sofyan Amrabat

It seems harsh to lump Sofyan Amrabat in with the aforementioned three players given he did not start at Selhurst Park and actually acquitted himself fairly well after emerging as a late substitute, but bringing him in on loan in the first place was systematic of United's recruitment shortcomings.

United turned to Amrabat as a solution in midfield after Mainoo suffered a long-term injury in pre-season. Ten Hag had earmarked Mainoo for a role in the first team last summer but ankle ligament damage sustained in a friendly with Real Madrid in July ruled him out until the end of November, and Ten Hag felt United needed more depth in midfield.

Ten Hag wanted Amrabat, who he worked with at Utrecht several years ago, but the Moroccan has been on the periphery all season, starting just 13 games. That's not much value for a player who commanded an £8.5million loan fee.

Jonny Evans

Another player who it feels harsh to include, Jonny Evans may have struggled against Palace but he has been largely decent since his surprise return to United. Evans may have been harshly sold by Louis van Gaal in 2015 but a club of United's stature should never be in a position where they are bringing back a 35-year-old defender on a free transfer from a relegated club.

The vast majority of United supporters are fond of Evans but signing him was clearly a short-term fix and INEOS needs to be looking longer term when it comes to future signings.