Manchester United midfielder Casemiro loves playing at Old Trafford, says Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer and has been a revelation under Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro has come in for a lot of praise this season, including from United legend Nicky Butt, who recently described him as a "proper leader".

"What he's done since he took off after three or four games has been amazing," Butt told the Daily Mail. "Man of the match every week. He's a bit of an old throwback midfielder.

"I must admit I thought he was an ageing player leaving one big club and coming to another one for money, if I am honest. But what he has done, he looks like a proper leader, a proper guy."

Casemiro was unable to stop his side from getting hammered 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend, but overall, the Brazilian can be pleased with his performances this term.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Casemiro and Man United?

Sheth thinks Casemiro is really enjoying playing for United right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "He actually looks like he loves playing for Man United. If you look at what's happened at United compared to this time last year when it was nothing short of a shambles. Everything was going wrong. What could go wrong was going wrong.

"They were changing managers for fun, the players didn't seem to be committed to the cause, then you bring in this new manager and it starts off terribly with those two Premier League defeats, and then he's gradually turned everything around.

"Now, that's been epitomised by, I think, three players in particular. If you look at Casemiro and Raphael Varane, between them, they've won nine Champions Leagues. Between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, they've both won the World Cup. And yet, if you saw them after the game when they beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, it was like they'd won their first ever trophy. I think that they've really galvanised that bond between the players, the squad, and the fans."

Why is Casemiro enjoying playing for Man United so much?

In short, the Premier League represents a new challenge for the Brazil international, who's currently earning £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Spotrac.

The fact that United are winning games also probably helps, with the Manchester club recently picking up the Carabao Cup.

Ultimately, with things going extremely well for United as a whole this season, it's not hard to see why Casemiro is loving life at present.