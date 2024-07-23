Highlights Manchester United are eyeing Vanderson as a potential Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement.

Vanderson is valued at £30 million, and would offer an offensive threat Wan-Bissaka doesn't.

United are also considering left-back options like Milos Kerkez, Miguel Gutierrez and Sergio Reguilon.

Manchester United have identified Monaco full-back Vanderson as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is expected to attract offers this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Vanderson impressed last season in Ligue 1, scoring three goals in 23 appearances across all competitions as the Red and Whites came second in the French top flight. This form has prompted teams from across Europe to monitor the Brazilian's situation, with Tottenham reportedly showing an interest.

However, Sky Sports suggest that United could turn to the offensive right-back, if Wan-Bissaka is to depart Old Trafford this summer. The former Crystal Palace man is being linked with a move to West Ham, a deal which would necessitate United's need to strengthen in this position if it were to materialise.

United Eyeing Vanderson

The defender still has four years remaining on his contract

Developing through the Gremio academy, Vanderson earned a move to Europe in 2020, joining Monaco in an €11 million deal. Unknown on the continent at that point, the wing-back has gone on to establish himself as one of the most dynamic players in this position in Ligue 1, described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as being 'very good going forward' and as having 'clear potential'.

Now, having just turned 23 and having made 84 appearances for Monaco, the Brazil international could be ready for a step-up. Tottenham reportedly view the £30m-rated star as a replacement for Emerson Royal, while Napoli have also been linked with him in the past.

United have emerged as a potential suitor for the exciting defender. Sky Sports suggest that the player is on a shortlist, also involving Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, as a potential successor to Wan-Bissaka.

The aforementioned Englishman has a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, and is thus surplus to requirements, having lost his place to United's player of the season last year, Diogo Dalot. Starting just 20 Premier League games, the one-on-one specialist tackler could be available for just £15 million this summer.

Vanderson, who is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2028 and is blessed with "obscene pace" according to scout Antonio Mango, could be a useful alternative to Dalot, with funds raised from a Wan-Bissaka sale potentially providing the sufficient economic resources needed to pry the Brazilian away from Monaco. The stylistic switch from a defensive full-back to a marauding outlet could provide Erik ten Hag's side with a new lease of attacking life down the right, with the likes of Antony struggling on that side last season.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Vanderson Wan-Bissaka Appearances 20 22 Goals 3 0 Assists 1 2 Pass Accuracy 74% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.9 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.04 0.61 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.43 1.52 Tackles Per 90 3.3 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.92 2.07

United Also Want a Left-Back

Shaw and Malacia have struggled with injury

While bolstering the right-side of defence is on the agenda for Ten Hag, the left-side could be of paramount importance. Luke Shaw started 12 Premier League games last season, while Tyrell Malacia didn't feature once all campaign. Thus, adding a player with more durability should be seen as pivotal to the United hierarchy.

The Red Devils could look at Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez this summer, with the player linked with a move to north-west after impressing for the Cherries last year. Elsewhere, Girona's Miguel Gutierrez is reportedly an option, while Sergio Reguilon could be re-signed from Tottenham, after enduring a disappointing loan spell at the club last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024