Manchester United are showing interest in a marquee double signing of Real Madrid duo Andriy Lunin and Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are determined to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad with new signings and have reportedly set their sights on the Los Blancos pair.

United believe the two players could help address key weaknesses in their squad and are willing to ‘make significant offers’ to convince Real Madrid to sell.

Man Utd Eyeing Lunin and Tchouameni

Ready to bid €80m for the Frenchman

According to Fichajes, Lunin’s uncertain situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has caught United’s attention as they look to replace Andre Onana with a more consistent goalkeeper this summer.

The Ukraine international has struggled for regular minutes since Thibaut Courtois' return from injury and could seek a move for more game time amid growing interest from elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lunin has made 10 appearances for Real Madrid this season, conceding 13 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, remains an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, making a summer departure unlikely despite United’s reported willingness to table an €80m (£67m) offer.

The "world-class" 25-year-old has made 38 appearances for Los Blancos this season and has impressed as an emergency centre-back during their injury crisis.

United are anticipating a squad reshuffle under Amorim this summer but could face challenges in offloading some of their unwanted first-team players.

According to reports, the Red Devils may only receive £20m if they sell Marcus Rashford permanently this summer, despite agreeing a £40m deal with Aston Villa in advance.

United are 14th in the Premier League with 10 games to go and next face Leicester City away on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's Man Utd Record (2024/25) Games 26 Wins 11 Draws 5 Losses 10 Points per game 1.46

