Manchester United could make a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson next year, according to reports - with current backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who has played just twice since joining, looking for a move away from the club after a lack of game time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag signed the Turkish stopper over a year ago, but with Andre Onana following him from Ajax, there has been extremely limited game time for the 26-year-old in the north-west of England. Onana is first-choice and that means that Bayindir's career is stalling, with United now having to eye up other players to replace him - and that could see them make a move for the Sunderland man next summer.

Red Devils Eyeing Anthony Patterson Move

The Red Devils could sign the star to replace a potential outgoing

The report from The Sun states that United are looking at Patterson as their second-choice goalkeeper to act as an understudy to Andre Onana in a deal that could reach almost £20million.

Anthony Patterson's Sunderland statistics - league stats by season Season Appearances Goals conceded 2021/22 - League One 20 19 2022/23 - Championship 46 55 2023/24 - Championship 45 52 2024/25 - Championship 7 6

The 24-year-old, described as 'unbelievable', has been Sunderland's first-choice stopper for the past three seasons, making 118 outings for the Black Cats to date, after a loan spell at Notts County proved that he was good enough to step into the first-team.

United goalkeeper scout Tony Coton is eyeing up the Sunderland academy product, and with Ten Hag clearly having Onana as his first-choice stopper, it means that Turkish backup Bayindir has hardly had a chance to play, and he could move on.

The former Fenerbahce man has played in ten games for Turkey, though his appearance in the League Cup win over Barnsley earlier in the month was just his second appearance in all competitions after featuring in the 4-2 FA Cup win over Newport County last season. Ten Hag is keen to have more competition for Onana, and Patterson has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool in the past - but he would initially have to settle for a reserve spot before aiming to oust the Cameroonian star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Patterson has made one appearance for England's under-21 side before.

Crystal Palace are also thought to be interested in Patterson, though they can only offer him a place behind fellow Englishman and former United star Dean Henderson at present, whilst Liverpool have reportedly shortlisted him to replace Caoimhin Kelleher - though he would be third choice at Anfield amid Giorgi Mamardashvili's impending move next season.

Sunderland's Young Team Are Producing Top Talents

Patterson is one of many players who could play at the top level

Born in North Shields, Patterson has made England youth appearances and is seen as one of the brighter young English goalkeepers in the country, featuring in a top young side that boasts the likes of Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham, and having previously housed wing wizard Jack Clarke and United's own Amad Diallo, the Stadium of Light is a breeding ground for young stars.

It appears to be working year-upon-year with Sunderland having returned to the second-tier in the 2022/23 season and finishing sixth in their first campaign in the Championship, and although they finished 16th last season after Tony Mowbray stood down with Michael Beale's horror campaign ruining their season, they now sit second in the table heading into October. Patterson is a huge part of that, and it is no wonder bigger clubs are looking at his talents, but they will have to pay up if they are to land him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-09-24.