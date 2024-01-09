Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Borussia Dortmund about the possibility of sending Jadon Sancho on loan to the Bundesliga outfit until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The winger's fallout with Erik ten Hag led to his absence from the Red Devils' first-team squad since September 2023.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, with Scott McTominay potentially heading the other way.

Manchester United are continuing conversations with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of sending Jadon Sancho to the German club on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest internal update from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to see the back of the winger from his Red Devils squad after a public fallout between the pair took place in September 2023.

Man Utd have endured a tumultuous first half of the season but could look towards the 2024 winter transfer window to help solve their issues ahead of the latter stages of the campaign. Sancho will be disappointed with how his career in Manchester has turned out and could be eager to return to Dortmund, where he made his name in European football.

Sancho’s fallout with ten Hag at Man Utd

Manchester United were delighted to secure Sancho’s signature from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2021, having acquired his services in a deal worth £73m. During several impressive campaigns at Dortmund, the winger made an impression, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

However, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has not gone how he or the 20-time English champions hoped. Just nine Premier League goals in 58 appearances haven’t represented good value for money, making his transfer a talking point among fans and pundits alike.

Following Man Utd’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September 2023, ten Hag was asked why Sancho had been dropped from the matchday squad that travelled to the capital. The Dutchman implied that the wide man was unavailable, having performed poorly during training that week.

Sancho would hit back in a now-deleted post on X, claiming that he felt he had been made a scapegoat for some time and that he “won’t allow” others to say things he doesn’t believe were true. Unsurprisingly, the former England international has not been involved in the first-team picture in the following four months and is on the verge of an Old Trafford exit.

On 8th January, Romano revealed that Dortmund are increasingly confident of sealing a return for Sancho, with the winger ready to travel as soon as he receives the green light to do so. The German outfit’s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has also confirmed (via Romano) that his club are in negotiations to bring the 23-year-old back to Signal Iduna Park:

“We are in negotiations to sign Jadon Sancho for sure. We want to sign him on loan. That's no secret. But we are not yet ready to announce a done deal.”

Romano has already told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Man Utd are ‘discussing the final details’ of a potential Sancho switch to Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Fabrizio Romano - Man Utd and Dortmund having a 'very positive' conversation

Romano has confirmed that Man Utd and Dortmund are conducting “very positive” conversations over a move that would see Sancho leave Old Trafford on loan. The transfer expert hints that essential factors such as the loan fee and salary coverage will be discussed at length. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“This week is really important for Sancho’s move to Dortmund. I'm hearing that the conversation continues between Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund. It's a very positive conversation. When this type of big player goes on loan, it’s not a small player or a young player, but in this case, you always have to decide on the loan fee and the salary coverage. There are important details like the taxes and all this stuff to clarify between the two clubs.”

Ten Hag hopes the next few weeks in the winter window can be productive for Man Utd before the market slams shut on 1st February. According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The report claims that Man Utd wanted to sign the Belgium international over Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat during the 2023 summer transfer window but were restricted by funds. Everton are also said to be interested in signing United midfielder Scott McTominay, hinting that a deal involving the two players could be on the cards as the Old Trafford outfit look to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Manchester United return to Premier League action when they host Tottenham Hotspur on 14th January, looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat in north London in August 2023. Ten Hag will then lead his side to either Newport County or Eastleigh in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, due to be played on the weekend of the 27th January.