Highlights Manchester United have posted record profits of almost £226m at Old Trafford, a 34.9% increase in revenue.

The Red Devils' wage bill is up by 23% due to their Champions League participation, but their financial outlook remains strong.

Head coach Erik ten Hag will hope for money reinvestment in his squad during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United have posted second-quarter revenues of close to £226m, which is a record at Old Trafford, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe who will be delighted to see the club making a hefty profit in his early days at the club.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes to see some of that money reinvested in his squad during the 2024 summer transfer window, should he still be in his post at Old Trafford at the end of the 2023/24 season. United are currently on course to make a large profit over the course of the financial year.

Man Utd post record profits

The Red Devils have also seen their wage bill increase

According to Luckhurst, posting on X, Manchester United have posted second-quarter revenues of £225.8m, which is up 34.9%. Meanwhile, United's wage bill has also increased by 23% due to their participation in the 2023/24 Champions League, although they exited the competition at the group stages. The Manchester Evening News journalist posted:

"#mufc post record second quarter revenues of £225.8m (up 34.9%). Wage bill up to £95.1m (a 23% increase) due to participation in the Champions League."

Speaking about the latest financial update, Man Utd chief financial officer Cliff Batty said (via Luckhurst):

"This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch."

However, Luckhurst's fellow Manchester Evening News reporter, Tyorne Marshall, reports that Manchester United's debt still stands at £773.3m. However, the latest figure also represents a 59.2% increase on matchday revenues from the same period last year. Broadcasting revenue has increased by 81% as a result of participating in both the Champions League and Europa League over the past 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have spent almost £173m on transfers across the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils are still on the hunt for a sporting director

Following Ratcliffe's minority takeover being confirmed in February, the INEOS chairman has been looking to make several appointments in the recruitment department. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) United's move for Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth 'isn't really in any doubt'.

The 52-year-old has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle after being approached by the Red Devils but is expected to take up the role of sporting director imminently at Old Trafford. Ashworth has also previously worked in roles at Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and at the Football Association.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 12-03-24.