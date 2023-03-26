Manchester United target Romeo Lavia has the potential to reach Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong's level, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are one club who are thought to be interested in the Southampton midfielder, who Jones has described as "one of the fast emerging talents" in the Premier League.

Man United transfer news — Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal are all tracking Lavia.

The 19-year-old only joined Southampton from City last summer, but it appears that he's already done enough during his short time at St Mary's to impress his former club and their rivals.

Regarding Lavia's potential price tag, the same outlet claims that it could cost up to £45m to sign the player in the next transfer window.

He's played 19 games in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Romeo Lavia?

Jones is confident that Lavia can get to where Bellingham and De Jong are one day.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "He's obviously one of the fast emerging talents in this league. He would fit pretty well, to be honest, and I think that while he's not at the levels of De Jong and Bellingham at the moment, there's definitely the potential that he can get there."

Why is Romeo Lavia in high demand right now?

He's really impressed for Southampton this season. According to WhoScored, the Belgian is currently making 1.9 tackles per game, which is the fourth-highest average in his squad.

Lavia also has the best pass success rate (86.7%) out of Rubén Sellés' current set of players.

He's now been tipped to make the step up to the Belgium national team by compatriot Axel Witsel.

"We have very good young people who are ready to take over the national team," the Atletico Madrid midfielder told Eleven Sports (via RTL Belgium) before the latest round of international fixtures.

"I don’t know if we have 10, but it’s clear that... if I take the case of [Amadou] Onana, who has already been with us, he is already ready to take on a slightly more important role. I am also thinking of Arthur Theate. [Jeremy] Doku, has also already been with us."

Witsel later added: "Romeo Lavia, who hasn’t been with us yet, they are players who are ready, I think."

The former City player is still just 19, so he also has time to grow into an even better footballer. Ultimately, then, it's not hard to see why he's wanted by the Premier League's elite.