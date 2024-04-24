Highlights Ten Hag's future at Manchester United is uncertain, with Tuchel, Potter and Southgate among potential replacements.

Tuchel stands out because of his Champions League credentials but there are doubts over his approach.

De Zerbi could be a strong fit due to his tactical abilities and understanding of pressing styles.

A new week brings new pressure for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, with his role as manager of the club far from guaranteed to continue into next season.

Since the moment INEOS secured their minority takeover of the club it has been clear that Ten Hag was under scrutiny in terms of results, performances and team identity.

There have been some big moments - usually dramatic late goals though, rather than complete game dominance. As such United’s hierarchy are figuring out whether he is truly the man to lead them forward.

If United were to start with a clean slate tomorrow and Ten Hag applied for the job, would he get it? That is what United are trying to decide.

It could yet be that he remains the best candidate for the job. There is not an abundance of experienced, modern-thinking managers currently available on the market.

Out of work bosses this summer that could be of interest include Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Hansi Flick and Antonio Conte.

Managers still in a job but linked with Ten Hag’s role include England’s Gareth Southgate, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Bologna’s Thiago Motta, Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon and Girona’s Michel.

Ten interesting names, ten different styles of approach but none of them a guarantee of success.

New technical director Jason Wilcox is to have a big say in making a judgement call on Ten Hag and that includes studies on whether he can fit with the future philosophy.

The new backroom group created by INEOS have in mind a specific way of organising a team and formulating a style of play and they need to decide very soon whether Ten Hag fits the bill.

The hunch among some sources is that it does not make sense for Ten Hag to continue beyond this season yet there is complete realisation that the next manager - whoever it is - would face new pressure and expectations that would be difficult to meet.

And the club are determined not to suffer a failed appointment.

Tuchel leaves Bayern Munich at the end of this season and is arguably the best candidate to come in next. His Champions League credentials and tactical capabilities would bring a level of confidence that few others could offer. Yet the manner of his exits at both Chelsea and Bayern also add an element of doubt over whether his approach and his personality are suited to the set-up United are putting in place.

Potter, the former Brighton and Chelsea manager who has been described as being "unbelievable" by Darren Bent on talkSPORT (4:30), is very much liked by figures within the new set-up. It was even suggested recently that he had a secret meeting with Dan Ashworth - the man waiting to step in as United’s sporting director. If United change boss then he will be seriously considered.

But Southgate has good relations within United circles too, with Dave Brailsford - a key voice at the club in his role as Director of Sport - a long-term friend and supporter of the England manager. He has Euro 2024 on the horizon and United can not waste time waiting to appoint him so this could be complicated unless they were to name him as their next manager and then wait for the tournament to end.

De Zerbi Seen as a Potential Good fit at Man Utd

Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton is attainable thanks to his release clause and he is believed to be looking for a step up. Liverpool held concerns about him making the jump from Brighton, and United might yet take that same decision. However, at a time when United are likely to prefer a head coach rather than a manager, De Zerbi is a very strong tactician with an understanding of systems that is very impressive.

Ten Hag positional set-ups are one of the aspects Wilcox is carefully considering but there is a feeling that De Zerbi would also fit with a pressing style they might look to implement.

The next manager must also be able to deal with a squad transformation. United are looking to offload senior names including Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, maybe Harry Maguire. In terms of replacements, the plan is to look for emerging talent rather than established top-level stars.

It means living up to the expectations of next season, in terms of a league finish and trophy pursuits, could be every bit as difficult as they have found it this term.

But United’s hierarchy are willing to show patience - as long as they have faith in the man leading the team.

United’s fortunes on the pitch are not going to change overnight, they will not be stacking up trophies this time next year, but this managerial decision is key to the possibilities of being back among Europe’s very elite within the next five years.

Is Ten Hag the man they can trust for that process?