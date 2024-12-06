Fans have spotted Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United were practicing how to defend corners in their pre-match warm-up against Arsenal – though, despite their preparation, they went on to concede a duo of set-pieces as the capital club ran out 2–0 victors on Wednesday night.

Ruben Amorim’s first real test since succeeding Erik ten Hag saw the 39-year-old succumb to Mikel Arteta thanks to two corners – an aspect of the game that Arsenal have become notoriously known for being brilliant at doing.

They lived up to that billing as two defenders in Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were both on hand to notch from set-pieces in the 54th and 73rd minute, respectively, as Arsenal closed the gap between themselves and Premier League-topping Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has scored more goals from set-pieces than Arsenal (22) since the start of 2023/24.

Despite defending well for the best part of the 90 minutes, the Red Devils were unable to deal with the pinpoint deliveries from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, leaving the away fans in disbelief about throwing away a potential point on the road.

They have become so dominant from said situations that former centre forward Dimitar Berbatov, on punditry duty for Amazon Prime, labelled them ‘the new Stoke City’ – a comment that caused quite a stir among the Emirates Stadium faithful.

What has irked fans online is that Manchester United were practicing how to defend from corners ahead of their clash with Arsenal – only for it to backfire and walk away from the capital with zero points after conceding twice from corners.

Related Mikel Arteta Fires Back as Ruben Amorim Claims Arsenal Play to Win Corners The Arsenal boss has responded to claims that Arsenal deliberately play for corners following their 2-0 triumph over Man United.

Arteta’s side have become so well-known up and down the country – and even in European circles – for their set-piece supremacy, and so teams are doing everything in their power to, at least, hamper their ability from corners and free-kicks.

Before a ball had even been kicked on Wednesday night and the respective sides were going through last-minute training drills, a fan spotted – and thus filmed – the Old Trafford outfit whipping balls in from the corner flag.

Following their 2-0 loss on the road, Amorim has revealed a shake-up in staff roles behind the scenes. Despite Andreas Georgson’s summer arrival, while the club were still under Ten Hag’s regime, Carlos Fernandes is now said to be figureheading the team’s set-piece strategies.

Clarifying the situation, per The Mirror, the former Sporting CP boss said: "The thinking is Carlos is responsible for set pieces, different stuff. Andreas is also there to help. That's it. That's the reason.”