Highlights Erik ten Hag has had to deal with numerous injuries including to Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United lost to Arsenal and Liverpool but beat Rangers and Real Betis.

Red Devils face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Manchester United prepared for the new Premier League season with a trip stateside, after trials in Norway and Scotland, respectively. They faced a host of opposition as they dusted off the cobwebs from the summer close-season. The friendlies saw many youth players emerge, with some making great impressions on the Old Trafford club's fan base.

Minutes were widely shared, with Erik ten Hag opting for rotation often at half-time. However, while this was good for fringe and youth players alike to prove their worth to the 2024-25 cause, the Dutch manager will likely have a rough idea who has made the cut for the FA Community Shield clash against bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley this weekend.

Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United

Mount and Vitek impress despite defeat

Mason Mount and Radek Vitek performed well in the shock defeat as United were a relatively depleted side. A number of youth players got an opportunity in Norway, while the big-hitters of the team were coming back from Euros and Copa America involvement.

Mount won all four of his contested duels in the game and created two chances. The 20-year-old Czech goalkeeper Vitek, who was on loan at Accrington Stanley in League Two last season, made seven saves in the defeat and put himself in the shop window for another experience-building loan move this season.

Rangers 0-2 Manchester United

Diallo makes the first of a number of top performances in pre-season

Amad Diallo presented a solid performance with a goal in this one. Mason Mount impressed again too, assisting the Ivorian's first half strike. As Ten Hag rung the team-wide changes at half-time, Maxi Oyedele emerged to assist Joe Hugill.

Andre Onana also had a solid outing, with five saves, nine recoveries, and that all-important clean sheet as United got back to winning ways. Other notable performers in this match were youth players, William Fish and Harry Amass as they didn't look at all off the pace against a near full-strength Rangers team in Edinburgh. New signing Leny Yoro managed to get some key minutes under his belt and showed composed glimpses of why he was brought to the club.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United (Pens: 3-4)

Injuries blight Hojlund and Yoro

When the Red Devils faced off with Arsenal in Los Angeles, the trend of rotation continued, as both sides fielded pretty much two different XIs for each half. Ultimately, this outing against Mikel Arteta's Gunners wasn't the best performance for either of United's lineups, with Fotmob match ratings capped at six for a majority. The exceptions within the 2-1 defeat, and bonus pre-agreed penalty shootout post-match, were Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

Onana swept up just behind his defence on four occasions, and made eight recoveries. Hojlund got an early goal in this match, just ten minutes in. However, he'd last a further six before being substituted after picking up a hamstring injury that looks to set him back until mid-September. The Arsenal clash brought about another unfortunate injury for United, as new boy Leny Yoro made way in the 35th minute. Concerns around the defender were confirmed in the days after the match, with pictures surfacing of the 18-year-old Frenchman signed from Lille, donning a protective boot. His expected return from his foot injury is late November.

Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis

Rashford, Diallo and Casemiro on the scoresheet in victory

In this five-goal thriller, a flurry of first half goals set the tone as United romped out into a commanding 3-1 lead as Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Casemiro scored within 31 minutes, truly nullifying Iker Losada's 15th minute response. Diego Llorente did find the net in the second half, yet Ten Hag's side managed the game well to prevail in San Diego.

Key performers in this match were, of course, the scorers. Rashford and Diallo shone particularly bright. Rashford scored from the penalty spot and assisted Casemiro's goal, while Diallo powered on in inspired pre-season form that ultimately reaped two goals and an assist - perhaps hinting at a big season ahead.

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool

Mount and Diallo end pre-season well in defeat to Reds

Mason Mount and Amad Diallo were bright spots in this defeat as United fans got the first chance to see how Arne Slot's rival Liverpool team could look this term, with a match rating of 7.2 and 7.4, respectively. In an array of sixes, Mount and Diallo concluded this pre-season series with the determination of two players ready and raring to fight for their spots in the team this season.

In only 62 minutes of action, Mount made 11/12 passes successfully, created two chances, and put two of his three efforts on target. Furthermore, he won three of his five tackles and produced a sole successful dribble, while having six touches in the Liverpool area. Diallo's stats were also positive. He had a positive long ball, made two of his four crosses. He also took on the responsibility of corners in Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes' absences. Impressively too, Diallo was quick to work on the defensive end. He had seven defensive actions against Liverpool, and showed excellent energy despite the friendly nature of the fixture.

Out of the whole pre-season series of games, it's reasonable to suggest that despite the frustrating injuries that have hit Erik ten Hag's squad, he does have a number of fringe players like Mount and Diallo who could come in handy this season. Furthermore, it was also a positive experience for previously uncertain members of the team like Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. They both scored in pre-season and could work well to rejuvenate their careers after drab outings last term.

Statistics retreived from Fotmob