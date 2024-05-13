Highlights Manchester United have had a season to forget, and it remains unclear if Erik ten Hag will be removed as manager.

Their pre-season tour in 2024 is taking place in America for the second year in a row.

They will play Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Betis across the pond, while also facing Rangers and Rosenborg beforehand in Europe.

Very few things in life can ever be predicted. Nature is unpredictable, with the world consistently throwing curveballs towards everyone, yet the constant cycle of Manchester United can be expected. One impressive year, followed by a year of struggle; it's happened ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

In the 2023/2024 campaign, United have struggled, unsurprisingly, after winning the Carabao Cup and qualifying for the Champions League the year before. Pressure is building on Erik ten Hag, knowing the new owners want to start a new era. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have made it clear they have major ambitions for the Red Devils; whether they can be completed with the Dutchman in charge remains to be seen.

Despite a season of disappointment, the focus will turn over to a new leaf — and Man United's pre-season tour in 2024 starts that. The opportunity to recruit players, shift out the old guard and create a philosophy which is capable of winning the Premier League is never easy, but that is Ratcliffe's goal. It epitomises the current state of United that it is unclear who will be their manager for the trip to North America in the summer.

Pre-Season Tour

Manchester United will be travelling to America this summer to embark on a tour across the country. They played there in 2023, which saw 235,168 fans watch the Red Devils over the four matches. It is expected that there will be similar numbers this time around. Last year, they beat Arsenal 2-0 (and then on penalties in an unconventional system), lost 3-1 to Wrexham, although it was their youth team, beat Real Madrid 2-0 and lost 3-2 to Dortmund. Considering they were playing a handful of the best teams in the world, it was an impressive period, even if they failed to replicate that form in competitive matches.

When this year's pre-season tour was announced, then-football director of the club, John Murtough, said: “We had an incredible time during last year’s visit to the US and we are pleased to be returning with the men’s team to prepare for the 2024/25 season. The popularity of English football is continuously growing in the US, and we’ve come to expect passionate and enthusiastic support from our US fan base. They didn’t disappoint last year and everyone at the club is looking forward to reconnecting with those fans again this summer."

“Having secured some of the best sporting facilities the US has to offer, the club will create the optimum environment for the team to reconnect after their summer break, and work on match fitness before the start of the Premier League season."

"The quality of opponents lined up to play is at the highest level, giving the players an opportunity to gain valuable playing time, and for fans to see some of the most famous teams in world football playing live.

“As is the club’s tradition during pre-season, we’re expecting this tour to not only help prepare our first-team players but also give some of our exciting up-and-coming Academy talent the opportunity to experience training and playing within a first-team environment at some of the most impressive and historical US stadiums."

Fixtures

Before Man United take the journey across the pond, they will be embarking on two friendlies in Europe. They begin their pre-season against Rosenborg on the 15th July in Norway. Remarkably, the two sides have never met one another in a competitive match, so the occasion will be an opportunity for fans of both teams to watch a rare sight.

After a trip to Norway, the Red Devils will play Rangers five days later. However, it won't be at Rangers' home, Ibrox, in Glasgow; instead, it will unconventionally take place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh - the home of Scottish rugby. They've only played one another four times competitively, most recently in 2010 when Sir Alex Ferguson's side won 1-0 in Scotland. Remarkably, the Scottish giants have never beaten them, so - even if it is a friendly - they will still want to claim the bragging rights in a likely feisty match.

However, these two matches only precede the main event - the opportunity to break the North American market once again. The Red Devils are one of the most well-supported clubs in the world, and given football clubs are always looking to increase their revenue, it's no surprise they are trying to market that opportunity the best they can.

Their first match in America sees them play Premier League rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. The two sides have always been vying for glory at the top of the table, producing countless iconic matches. Cesc Fabregas even once threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson after Man United ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten streak, whilst everyone remembers when the Gunners lost 8-2 at Old Trafford.

It's unlikely anything like this would ever be replicated in a friendly between the two sides in Los Angeles, but both managers will want to start the 2024/2025 campaign on the front foot. Bruno Fernandes vs Martin Odegaard. Kobbie Mainoo vs Declan Rice. Marcus Rashford vs Bukayo Saka. Clear matchups are already being set up across the pitch, which will excite any fans attending immediately.

Once the match against Arsenal is out of the way, United have an easier test against Spanish side Real Betis. The Red Devils have only faced Real Betis in two competitive fixtures and these were played in March 2023, as Erik ten Hag's side triumphed 4-1 at home and 1-0 away in the Europa League Round of 16. It may be one of the few times they play a European team, with it looking increasingly unlikely they will qualify for European football. The match will be taking place at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and while at the venue last year, they lost 3-1 to National League champions Wrexham, a team co-owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When Man United last played Real Betis, Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

United's final match in America sees them playing bitter rivals Liverpool at the Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina - three days after playing Real Betis. Remarkably, during the 2023/2024 campaign, the Manchester side won once and drew twice against Jurgen Klopp's men, despite struggling all season. It featured one of the greatest matches in FA Cup history, as the Red Devils dramatically won 4-3 at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo scoring the winning goal in the 120th minute - it epitomised the essence of the rivalry.

Ten Hag's side are yet to confirm if they will play any more friendlies back in Europe after their American pre-season tour. The Premier League doesn't start until the 17th August, giving them just under two weeks to get prepared and potentially fit one more match into their hectic schedule.

Manchester United's Pre-Season Tour Fixtures Fixture Date Time (BST) Stadium City Man United vs Rosenborg 15th July 17:00 Lerkendal Stadion Trondheim Man United vs Rangers 20th July 16:00 Murrayfield Edinburgh Man United vs Arsenal 28th July 01:00 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Man United vs Real Betis 1st August 05:00 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego Man United vs Liverpool 4th August 00:30 William-Brice Stadium South Carolina

Tickets

Tickets for Man United's matches in America can be found on Ticketmaster. Prices vary depending on the seat and the fixture, with the matches against Arsenal and Liverpool naturally being more expensive. Tickets for the match against Real Betis are yet to go on sale, but it is expected they will be cheaper than the other events.

Meanwhile, you can buy tickets for the matches against Rangers and Rosenborg for respectable prices starting from £50. All of them are available via general sale so far, but they are expected to sell out before they take place. Man United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have a major global fanbase.

How to Watch Man Utd's Pre-Season Fixtures on TV

All of Man United's pre-season will be streamed on the club's subscription streaming service, MUTV. Annual passes can be bought for £29.99 or you can pay £7.99 for an individual month, which would cover you for every pre-season match if you brought it as the first contest started. Most clubs in the Premier League stream their own pre-season matches, whilst the matches in America might be shown on TV, but it is yet to be confirmed. It is likely that the derby between Man Utd and Liverpool will be the most-watched occasion in pre-season, with the two rivals set to go head-to-head once again.