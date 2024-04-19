Highlights The failure by Premier League clubs in Europe this week means England has lost hope of having a fifth Champions League spot.

That is a big blow for clubs like Manchester United who still had some hope of a top-five finish.

Erik ten Hag's side lie 13 points outside of the top four - the only way they could qualify for the Champions League.

The Premier League's failure in terms of their European coefficient ranking this week is "not good" for Manchester United, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

With Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool all knocked out of Europe at the quarter-final stage this week, the Premier League's coefficient suffered as a result, meaning a fifth-placed finish in the top flight now won't lead to a spot in the Champions League like it may have done before.

That was probably United's only faint hope of securing Champions League football with them sitting 10 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, with Aston Villa a further three points ahead in fourth.

United - especially given their form this season - would need a miracle to overhaul both clubs in their remaining six league games left this term, with Ornstein acknowledging that fact.

'Not the Best News' for Man United

Ornstein gave his thoughts on the situation

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast earlier this week, Ornstein was asked about Villa and Tottenham now being in a straight fight for the final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League this season. "Yeah, it seems so if you look at the points in the Premier League table," he said.

"But I think the Premier League is going to be disappointed [with the coefficient situation] in this and certainly the teams below who were looking to have the trickle-down effect for other European competitions that presented a realistic chance of Manchester United, Chelsea and others getting into the Europa League, and below that to the Conference League.

"So yeah, it's not the best news but Tottenham and Aston Villa, they have their own little fight there and they'll be hoping to clinch that fourth spot because they're neck and neck now.

"But Manchester United, 10 points behind, it's not good for them at all. So that prospect now appears to be pretty much gone."

Ten Hag has Addressed Those Frustrations

United boss Erik ten Hag spoke about understanding people's frustrations when asked about them in his press conference on Friday, when he was previewing this weekend's FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry City at Wembley. He admitted his team are "disappointed" and "frustrated", but pointed to games against Liverpool and Chelsea as evidence of how well his team can perform.

"Yes, of course we want to win every game so when we don't win we are disappointed," Ten Hag said. "We are frustrated but we know also we can beat the best teams. We drew twice against Liverpool, we beat them in the FA Cup, we played very good against Chelsea.

"When we play to our levels we can achieve really high highs. Last season was last season. We want to achieve every season, we want to win trophies, we have a big opportunity. We are in a semi-final but it's a huge challenge."

While Ten Hag and his team look highly unlikely to make the Premier League top four this season, they can still fight to win their supporters some silverware and salvage some glory from what has otherwise been a terrible season for United. They face Coventry at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, and should they win that match, they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final. Chelsea and City meet on Saturday, and the FA Cup final will be held on May 25.