Manchester United have been linked with Juventus defender Danilo, but GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that there would be serious doubts about signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

Danilo is a versatile defender who could be a smart option for many clubs due to being able to play in a number of positions. Throughout his career, the 33-year-old has featured at full-back, on either side, and at centre-back, while also slotting into midfield at times.

Previously plying his trade at Manchester City, Danilo is still playing regularly for Juventus in Serie A, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Reports in Italy have claimed that Danilo could be an option for the Red Devils as they look to add an experienced defender to their squad.

Serious Doubts About Man Utd Signing Danilo

He doesn't fit their policy

Manchester United sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that there would be serious doubts about signing Brazilian defender Danilo on a permanent deal. At the age of 33, Danilo doesn't fit into the policy that United are looking to implement in terms of recruitment.

Reports have stated that Danilo, who has 64 caps for his country, will be looking for a new club at the end of the campaign as he looks set to leave Juventus at the end of his contract. United aren't looking to bring in short-term fixes on permanent deals as part of their transfer policy, so even if new manager Ruben Amorim was an admirer of the defender, the club would take some convincing to sign a player of his profile.

Danilo's stats for Juventus in Serie A - 2024/2025 season Stat Output Appearances 3 (5) Pass Success Rate 94.1% Tackles Per Game 0.6 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Clearances Per Game 1.9 Match Rating 6.36

Although United haven't been afraid of signing players reaching the latter stages of their career in the past, they are clearly looking to go in another direction under INEOS. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team haven't had long to fully implement their ideas, so it could take a while to see their transfer policy completely change.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Seriously Interested in 'Next Martin Odegaard' Manchester United remain seriously interested in signing Sverre Nypan despite the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

Man Utd Want to Lower the Age of Their Squad

They hope to sign a defender

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United are hoping to lower the age of their squad over the next few transfer windows and they are also looking to avoid paying high salaries to ageing players. These players hold more risk in terms of injury and losing form, so the Red Devils are hoping to go in another direction in terms of profiles.

United are on the lookout for new defenders, but a move to sign Danilo would be a surprise given he turns 34 by the time next season begins. It wouldn't be a shock to see United move for a defender, but signing Danilo appears unlikely.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/11/2024