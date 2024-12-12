Manchester United are closing in on their first signing in the Ruben Amorim era, with Cerro Porteno youngster Diego Leon on the verge of joining the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Amorim joining during the middle of the season, we're yet to see any new signings join the Manchester club. In the January transfer window, we could see some more additions that suit Amorim's system, but it appears that they are making early moves before the window officially opens.

Although the Red Devils will be looking to add senior players who can help improve Amorim's starting XI, but they will also likely bring in young talents from around the world for the future. We've seen Chido Obi-Martin and Sekou Kone arrive in recent months, and Leon could be next.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that United are closing in on the signing of Leon. Jason Wilcox is taking care of the negotiations, which are now 'really, really advanced'...

"My understanding is that Jason Wilcox is taking care of this negotiation, and the deal is really, really advanced, almost there. It's just about the bonuses, and then, the here we go is expected soon for Diego Leon to join Manchester United from his Paraguayan club, Cerro Porteno. The agreement is almost there. It is for something around $4 million, this is the price. But as I told you, there will be bonuses included in the deal based on performances and all these kind of things. So the negotiation on the add-ons is ongoing, but for sure, in a very good way. On both player side with the agents of the player, who've been in Europe several times to negotiate with Manchester United and also on club side, because Cerro Porteno understand that for the player, this is a big opportunity."

Leon is a highly-rated left-back who is already making an impact in Paraguay at a senior level. Despite being just 17, Leon has become a regular for Cerro Porteno, playing 19 times in the league this season. It's an impressive feat to already be featuring at senior level at such a young age, and it's given United an opportunity to scout him playing above his years.