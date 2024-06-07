Highlights Ten Hag's future at Man Utd to be decided by end of week, part of club-wide strategic review.

Manchester United eye Sporting CP duo Inacio and Hjumland for squad overhaul priorities.

Jacobs expects clarity on Ten Hag's position 'sooner rather than later' post-FA Cup win.

Manchester United’s internal review is part of a wider 100-day strategic review of the club, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT, while he also suggested that clarity of Erik ten Hag’s is expected ‘sooner rather than later’.

In an otherwise bleak season in M16, a Ten Hag-inspired performance at Wembley, which added another trophy to the cabinet in the form of the FA Cup, was a silver lining.

However, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final was not enough to assure the Dutchman’s position at the club with him entering the summer break uncertain about his future, as domestically, the Red Devils registered their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era.

Ten Hag, who has overseen 114 outings across all competitions in the Old Trafford dugout, is eagerly awaiting confirmation of the club’s decision as they head into an all-crucial summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, via the Daily Express, Manchester United are poised to make an informed decision over Ten Hag’s future as boss by the end of the current week after the club’s boardroom bosses let the dust settle after the club’s FA Cup triumph.

Ten Hag, Pochettino and Tuchel - Premier League Stats Statistic Ten Hag Pochettino Tuchel Games 76 294 63 Wins 41 150 35 Draws 12 70 17 Losses 23 74 11 Points per Match 2.17 1.77 1.94

Leading candidate Kieran McKenna signed a new contract at Ipswich Town, which further decreased the paucity of options on offer. That said, Thomas Tuchel would be ‘really happy’ to return to the Premier League should he be offered the Old Trafford post.

Recently sacked from Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino could be in line with overtaking Ten Hag with former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson under the impression the Red Devils should make the change immediately.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, Jacobs insisted that Manchester United’s review is looking at an array of club-related issues, not just Ten Hag’s future, as evidenced by the host of back-office changes recently. Suggesting that sources said that it would take between five days to a week, Jacobs believes that clarity on the former Ajax man will be revealed ‘sooner rather than later. He said:

“So the Erik ten Hag review is part of a wider 100-day strategic review of the club where, really, every department is coming under scrutiny, and that's why Manchester United are making so many back-office hires - so this isn't only a Ten Hag thing. “But the Ten Hag-specific portion of the review was said by sources to take between five and seven days, and we've already passed that point. So you would therefore imagine that clarity on Ten Hag’s future is expected sooner rather than later.”

Man Utd Eye Sporting CP Duo Inacio and Hjumland

Wanted pair worth £115m

Close

Ten Hag-focused business aside, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are preparing for wholesale squad changes. According to The Athletic, there are three positions deemed as priority this summer: centre-back, central midfield and a new striker.

In terms of addressing the issues with the former two positions, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Morten Hjumland are being eyed by Manchester United chiefs, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

Danish midfielder Hjumland scored four goals and registered the same number of assists in 49 appearances across all competitions in his first season in Portugal, proving his ability to create from the fulcrum of midfield.

Previously linked with Liverpool, recent reports suggesting that the Reds’ interest has cooled has provided something of an opening for the Red Devils, who are looking for a long-term Raphael Varane successor.