Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future may depend on the assessment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a stake in the club.

The Manchester United boss is facing plenty of private issues, some of which have upset members of the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already making transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window, with one player targeted.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under a lot of pressure in recent weeks, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT an update on his future, which could lie in the hands of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils have seen results slightly improve of late, but it's been a disappointing season as a whole for United. Ten Hag hasn't been dealt the easiest hand, due to distractions behind the scenes in terms of a potential takeover and injury issues impacting their squad.

The media has intensely covered other issues off the field, including Harry Maguire being stripped of the captaincy and Jadon Sancho being banished from the first team, so there have been plenty of external factors which may have influenced United's performances. For now, ten Hag's job appears to be safe, but they currently face the prospect of being eliminated from Europe and could struggle to finish in the top four this season.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford

When managing a club the size of United, there will always be pressure to perform, no matter how well your side is doing. The Dutch tactician lived up to expectations last season, overseeing a Carabao Cup triumph whilst also finishing third in the Premier League table. However, this campaign, the Manchester club have struggled, performing unconvincingly even when victorious whilst also facing the threat of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 50 Wins 30 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 71 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that some of the United squad aren't buying into the methods of ten Hag in terms of the culture he's trying to create. Something clearly isn't working at Old Trafford, despite ten Hag's side picking up consecutive wins in England's top flight against Fulham and Luton Town. Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has even suggested that ten Hag's time at United could be coming to an end...

“‌I honestly felt that was probably the final straw, and it doesn’t matter what happened against Luton on Saturday. I think that result, and the prospect of not qualifying for the Champions League knockouts, could mean the end of him. I know there was a red card, but even so, defeat there even with 10 men is unthinkable. In the league, they’ve been equally unconvincing, despite a few scrappy results lately.”

Journalist Dean Jones has reiterated to GIVEMESPORT that despite the poor performances of late, United appear to be continuing to show faith in ten Hag and it's unlikely that he's going to be sacked. The former Ajax manager certainly has some credit in the bank after United's achievements last season, but there's no doubt that performances have to improve in the near future.

Jacobs has suggested that the situation behind the scenes hasn't helped ten Hag, but some of the decisions he's made haven't gone down well at Old Trafford. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a stake in the Manchester club, he will want to assess the manager from the inside when he's properly involved, rather than judging from the outside. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Ten Hag said last week that decisions are against Manchester United, injuries are against Manchester United, and perhaps even takeover limbo is against Manchester United as well. The Sancho situation hasn't helped. Even stripping Maguire of the captaincy hasn't gone down well, in many quarters. So there's a lot on that Manchester United side going on privately that's been very difficult to navigate. Now, parity is basically needed. So if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to lead on a change, I think you'll want to at least assess ten Hag from the inside first rather than only from the outside."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has his first priority ahead of January

It's understood that Raphael Varane has decided to leave United in the January transfer window after falling out of favour over the last few weeks. As a result, signing a replacement could be a major priority when the winter window opens for business.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United's potential new shareholder Ratcliffe is looking to bring Sporting CP defender Ignalo Inacio to the club when he arrives at Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, and could be a sign that United are going in a different direction with their recruitment.