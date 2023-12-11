Highlights Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana has struggled for consistency this season, leading to scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

Onana's performances in the Champions League have been especially criticised, with some suggesting that he's one of the main reasons why they face being eliminated.

United went through a similar situation with David De Gea, and journalist Ben Jacobs expects them not to make the same mistakes again.

Manchester United have a problem with their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has struggled to find consistency this season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation at Old Trafford.

Onana was signed during the summer transfer window to replace David De Gea, with the Spanish goalkeeper's contract expiring back in June. Erik ten Hag wanted a number one who was more comfortable with the ball at his feet, but we're yet to see the level that Onana was producing last season with Inter Milan.

There is no doubt ten Hag will be desperate to see Onana vastly improve between the sticks at Old Trafford. It's been far from a sensational start to his United tenure, but the Cameroon international has had to get used to playing in a new league and living in a new country, so it's bound to take him some time to adapt.

Erik ten Hag defends Andre Onana despite struggles

Onana has come under plenty of scrutiny since signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford, particularly due to his performances in the Champions League. The former Inter goalkeeper arrived at the club for a fee of around £47m and was instantly named the number one by ten Hag. However, some of his displays since arriving in England have led to United fans questioning whether bringing him in was the right decision.

The United Stand Presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana has been 'terrible' for the Red Devils in Europe so far this campaign. Former midfielder Paul Scholes even suggested that Onana was at fault for all three goals as United drew against Turkish side Galatasaray back in November.

Andre Onana's statistics in the Champions League this season Goals conceded per game 2.8 Save Percentage 56% Goals conceded 14 Saves made 18 Goals prevented -2.41 Errors leading to goal 2 All statistics according to Sofascore

In United's latest Premier League fixture, ten Hag's men conceded three goals at home to Bournemouth, which has naturally led to question marks surrounding the goalkeeper once again. Pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane both agreed on the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast that Onana was the biggest disappointment so far this season in the Premier League.

There has even been suggestions from certain areas of the fanbase that United made a mistake in letting De Gea leave and signing Onana, but of course, it's easy to say a few months down the line when things aren't going so well.

Ben Jacobs verdict

Jacobs has suggested that inside the club, United are never going to question the performances of Onana and they will continue to support him publicly. The journalist adds that their treatment of De Gea may have forced the club to learn some lessons from the situation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Within the club, there's never going to be a suggestion of replacement. That will always be denied by Manchester United because you have to back what you've got. I think Manchester United will have learned that from the De Gea situation where they were talking to him about a possible renewal, and there was a series of mixed messages because at the same time, there was still a possibility that he could stay, Manchester United are out there in the market trying for . What that means is if you're at the club and you're a goalkeeper like De Gea, you factor that into your decision-making. Because regardless of what you're being told about your game time and your chances and you're standing at the club, you know that they're out there in the market, it's very demoralising. I think that was probably one factor in De Gea's thinking, even though we get mixed narratives as to whether it was Manchester United or the player who ultimately decided not to proceed. So Manchester United, if they've learned, and I think they have, will back Onana and support him, because they know that more time is needed to get back the form that he showed last season."

Erik ten Hag has bigger problems ahead of January

Although the goalkeeper position could be a concern for United, it's unlikely that ten Hag will be looking for an Onana replacement during the January transfer window, considering how soon it is into his tenure. The Dutch tactician could have other priorities, and his scouting team appear to be in the market for a new defender.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio and Benfica defender Antonio Silva. The transfer expert confirms that it will be difficult to secure the signature of the defensive duo, but the Manchester club are monitoring their progress.