Presenter Richard Keys has suggested that someone 'should be fired' at Manchester United after some of the decisions that they've made in recent months.

It's been a period of transition for United this year as they begin working under INEOS, who completed a partial takeover during the 2023/2024 season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have arrived at Old Trafford and have already made some crucial decisions on and off the pitch.

Most of the decisions they've made we won't see the impact for a while, with the likes of Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada, and Jason Wilcox brought in behind the scenes. The key trio are heavily involved in recruitment, but they've only had one summer transfer window to get their teeth into.

INEOS' first big decision was to keep Erik ten Hag in the job after United achieved their worst-ever Premier League finish. Presenter Keys went back in time to that moment in a recent post on X, suggesting that it was a 'cataclysmic mistake' and someone 'should be fired' for allowing the Dutch manager to spend another £200m, meaning new boss Ruben Amorim has 'nothing' left for new signings...

"Every briefing coming out of OT underlines what a cataclysmic mistake it was keeping ten Toast last summer. They let him spend another £200m+ on rubbish & now there’s nothing for Amorim. Somebody in the brains trust should be fired. There’s nothing for Amorim to work with."

Recent reports, which Keys is assumingly referring to, have suggested that Amorim won't be given a large budget to work with in the January transfer window. An article from ESPN claims that Amorim has been asked to 'get the best out of his squad' rather than rely on new additions in the winter.

In fairness to INEOS, during the January transfer window of the 2023/2024 season, Ten Hag wasn't given money to spend. United failed to make a signing during that period, while allowing the likes of Donny Van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Hannibal Mejbri, and Facundo Pellistri to depart.