Highlights Manchester United's recent struggles can be attributed to their transfer strategy and lack of success, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be about to change that.

INEOS have plans to take United in a different direction, on and off the pitch.

The pending takeover has already resulted in key decisions being made, with more expected, and they are already planning their January signings.

Manchester United are hoping to go in a different direction when Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalises his partial takeover at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT about the plans that he's heard are soon to be implemented.

The Red Devils have been going through a difficult period over the last few years, particularly since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and the club needs to find their winning identity once again. Under the ownership of the Glazers, United have spent significant amounts of money on a host of players who have failed to perform, with their transfer strategy being a key reason for their lack of success.

United have taken huge risks on players with hefty price tags and wage packages, and a minimal number of them have become key players at Old Trafford. Although Ratcliffe won't be acquiring 100% of the Manchester club, he will have the chance to make some major changes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make an impact

Ratcliffe is close to acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United. INEOS group, owned by Ratcliffe, will pay around £1.25bn to finalise a deal, per BBC. United are now preparing for the pending takeover, and key decisions have already been made at Old Trafford. Earlier in November, it was announced that United's chief executive Richard Arnold is to leave the club at the end of the year.

Arnold has been at Old Trafford since 2007 and replaced Ed Woodward in his current role early last year. It's certainly a drastic change, considering how long Arnold has been involved with the club. John Murtough is also expected to leave, per Daily Star, so Ratcliffe is clearly looking to make an early impact before even officially taking over.

In terms of a replacement, United could turn to Paul Mitchell, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT that he's one of the favourites to take the role, but at the moment, nothing is finalised, and INEOS want to take their time on their next appointment.

From a purely footballing perspective, journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that United fans shouldn't expect a busy transfer window in January. The Red Devils are expected to dip into the market, but some of the names currently being linked with a move to Old Trafford are unrealistic and out of reach at the moment.

Jones has suggested that INEOS are already making their mark after the news broke that Arnold was leaving the club. The journalist adds that Ratcliffe is likely to be transforming the way football decisions are made at Old Trafford, and he believes United are now 'onto a good thing'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"On the back of the news about Arnold leaving, I think United fans will already be buzzing with excitement. Ineos have not even fully arrived on the scene yet and they are making their mark. The fact this is only a 25 per cent stake doesn’t really do justice to the impact that might be made in my opinion. This is all about transforming the way football decisions are made and how the football team is built and ultimately that will determine how successful the club are financially and in terms of silverware in the coming years. The more I hear about the plans in this next phase the more I do start to believe United might finally be onto a good thing. Jean Claude Blanc is very likely to become CEO, we’ll probably see Paul Mitchell land as the new Sporting Director, we’ll likely see a couple of new signings come in and they will work very hard to find homes for faces that don’t fit in anymore. We're going to see a total refit of the football club."

Ratcliffe already has January transfer plans

As mentioned, United have often invested in ageing players with little sell-on value, but their strategy could be changing in the near future under the stewardship of Ratcliffe. As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United sent scouts to attend Benfica v Sporting earlier in November to monitor 19-year-old star Joao Neves.

Making a move to sign the youngster would signal a change in philosophy, as they look to bring in players who are yet to reach their full potential, rather than the likes of Casemiro or Raphael Varane, who are reaching the latter stages of their careers.