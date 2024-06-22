Highlights Manchester United are interested in Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio after impressive performances.

Sporting are not keen on negotiations, whilst Inacio is also wanted by Barcelona.

United are preparing to advance for Inacio as they aim to fix centre-back struggles ahead of Varane's departure.

Manchester United will have been bouyed by Morten Hjulmand's performance for Denmark against England on Thursday afternoon, with the Red Devils target scoring a long-range strike to earn a draw against the Three Lions. But not only has their interest in the midfielder picked up, but the club have also seen their interest spike in Sporting Lisbon teammate Goncalo Inacio, according to reports - with the Old Trafford outfit 'prepared to advance' for the £50m Portugal star.

United have been in the market for a centre-back since it was announced that Raphael Varane would be leaving the club after a three-year spell in the north west, with plenty of names linked with a move to join Erik ten Hag's men. Inacio is one of them, and after a stellar season with Sporting in which they won the Portuguese top-flight, he has seen interest in his services spike from teams across Europe. United will need to make a move quickly and a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola suggests that United are preparing to advance for both Inacio and Hjulmand.

Goncalo Inacio is Being Watched by Man Utd

The defender is on the radar of many clubs

The report states that Hjulmand has been on United's radar for a long period of time, and after his long-range goal against England in Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon, the rumours have grown stronger - but their love for Sporting's stars hasn't stopped there, with a move for team-mate Inacio also hotting up.

The publication suggests that any club wanting to sign Hjulmand will have to cough up the €80million (£68million) release clause for his services, with the Dane being considered one of the 'untouchables' at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with Sporting having 'no desire' for negotiations with United over a potential exit. But Sporting have big plans for the energetic midfielder - with the report suggesting that captaincy of the side from the capital could be a potential move in the future.

Goncalo Inacio's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =2nd Aerials Won Per Game 1.6 4th Clearances Per Game 1.9 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.5 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =1st Match rating 6.87 =10th

And it's a similar tale with Inacio, who United are also preparing to advance for despite potential future captaincy for the player under Ruben Amorim. A previous report at the start of the month stated that United were set to present an offer to Sporting for Inacio 'soon', as they aim to fix their centre-back woes, especially with Varane set to depart the club in the coming days. United have been following Inacio for a while, and the report stated that they would 'really advance' for his signing heading into the transfer window.

Inacio has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes, who made the journey from Sporting to United four-and-a-half-years ago, and that could play a huge part in proceedings if Sir Jim Ratcliffe proceeds to make the same move.

Inacio Would Partner Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine is in need of a centre-back partner

Inacio has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal and United in the past and so it wouldn't be out of the question to suggest that the centre-back could find his way to the Premier League this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inacio has already featured in 171 games for Sporting at the age of just 22.

United are the most desperate for a centre-back out of the trio having suffered injury woes throughout their backline last summer, and perhaps need two centre-backs to join Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala at the heart of the defence, though Inacio's signing would be a first-choice to go alongside the Argentine.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-06-24.