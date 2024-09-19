Manchester United are prepared to demolish Old Trafford, should the club decide to press on with plans to build a new stadium which could cost £2 billion. According to the Daily Mail, the iconic ground could now be bulldozed if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to build his 'Wembley of the North'.

The regeneration of the 'Theatre of Dreams' has been high up on the list of priorities for United's new owners since they took control of the club. Supporters and pundits alike have criticised the state of Old Trafford in past years, with Gary Neville previously mocking the state of the roof following the club's loss to Manchester City in October 2023.

Neville has since been invited by Ratcliffe to join the 'Old Trafford task force', a group tasked with the regeneration of the historic ground that are led by Lord Sebastian Coe. But, despite plans in the summer suggesting that United's home for 114 years could be scaled down should a new stadium be built, it could now be completely demolished should they decide it's better to build a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Redevelopment of Old Trafford 'Unlikely to Work'

Project seen as complex

The plan to reduce Old Trafford's size had initially been made in order to preserve the club's history while also providing the women and youth teams with an on-site stadium to play in. But, according to the Mail, the club's authorities are now inclined to move away from that plan as it is unlikely to work. There is also concern that the project, seen by many as separate to building a new stadium for United's men's team, would be difficult and would also 'cost hundreds of millions of pounds'.

Additionally, the report states that the club believe that a 30,000-seater stadium is too high a capacity for their women's and youth teams, based on current attendances. Instead, they want to build a smaller 15,000-person ground on the site which can then be expanded as interest in women's football and the academy also develops.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: the average attendance for Manchester United's women's team in the league during 2023/24 was 10,957.

The demolition of Old Trafford relies on Ratcliffe and INEOS pressing on with their plan to build a brand-new state-of-the-art stadium for the Premier League giants, which is what the focus is on now. However, for the project to proceed, the United owner accepts that private funding will be needed, as the club are reluctant to increase debts or pass costs onto fans. Public funding is also unlikely to be made available for redevelopment of the stadium itself, only the area surrounding it.

Neville: Man Utd Need a 'World-Class Stadium'

Former Red Devil has stressed important aspects of Old Trafford will be carried forward

There will likely be resistance from certain sections of the fanbase over any proposed move to knock down Old Trafford. The club are set to email a survey to season ticket holders and members to get their views.

But it has also been stressed that a heritage group will be set up in order to preserve historical elements of Old Trafford, such as the iconic statue of the 'Holy Trinity', and even incorporate those key bits of the current stadium into the new one to ensure there are ties to the past.

Nevertheless, some supporters might still feel uneasy about Old Trafford's demolition. But Neville, one of the most outspoken pundits on the current state of the stadium, has stressed that fans will be consulted on aspects of the current ground that they want to be included moving forward.

"We can’t get away from the fact that Manchester United need a world-class stadium," the United icon told The Athletic. "That is prominent, but it’s wider than that. It’s about fan experiences and journeys to the stadium, both on matchdays and non-matchdays."

"There’s another thing about Old Trafford," he added. "None of the stands that were there when I first went in 1979 are there in the same form.

"Most of the stands have been built between 1993 and 2005. We’d not be keeping anything that is 100 years old. What is it that we’d be saving? Yes, we must keep the statues, the Munich clock or tunnel. They must be a part of whatever Old Trafford becomes."

The view of fans and also overall cost are integral to any decision made moving forward. The option to redevelop the current stadium is still there and would cost £1 billion, roughly half that of a complete rebuild. Ratcliffe reportedly wants a final decision by the end of the year so that he can target the project's completion in 2030.