Manchester United's defence has massively struggled this season, with performances at the back not making too much of an improvement under Ruben Amorim - and Fichajes report that the Red Devils boss could raid former club Sporting Lisbon in a bid to sign young star Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande joined Sporting under Amorim's guise back in January 2023, and having burst into the first-team, he's not looked back with a string of impressive performances.

80 games for the Portuguese outfit, including some in the Champions League, have seen him become a first-team star in the capital and that increased with interest from elsewhere but Amorim could use his previous experiences with the youngster to land him at Old Trafford, reports have suggested.

Report: Diomande Price Known as Amorim Looks for Reunion

The Ivorian has been in fine form at Sporting since his move

The report from Fichajes states that Diomande, described as an "absolute freak", could be one of the biggest transfers of the year, and as a result, Amorim has set his sights on the 21-year-old after his time with the defender at Sporting.

Ousmane Diomande's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Clearances Per Game 1.7 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 6.86 10th

Any deal has been priced at around €60million (£51million), which is seen as one that would strengthen both the current Red Devils squad and the future starting XI, due to his young age and his potential for room to grow.

The Ivory Coast star has been a 'revelation' in the Primeira Liga, owing to his physicality, footballing brain and ability to anticipate what opponents will do - and that has caught the attention of several European clubs. However, Amorim's relationship with the youngster could be a 'key factor' in United's shot at revival, as the Old Trafford outfit look to end their rot in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Diomande's arrival would be a response to their need for a rejuvenated defence, and his profile is seen as ideal, combining current talent with a high ceiling, with the Sporting star already showing that he is ready to take on 'great responsibilities' - and the £50million price tag reflects both his talent and the impact that is expected of him in the north-west.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ousmane Diomande has eight caps for Ivory Coast, scoring once.

The report finishes by stating that his future could be decided soon, with Amorim featuring in a decisive role in any potential deal - whilst Sporting are preparing for the loss of one of their key talents as his departure would leave a gaping hole in their ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-01-25.

