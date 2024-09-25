Manchester United are eager to reward Kobbie Mainoo with an improved contract, having identified the 19-year-old as one of the faces of the new INEOS era, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the Italian journalist revealed that while a new agreement for the midfielder is far from imminent, the INEOS-led regime are making preparations for a new deal for the England international.

Mainoo has enjoyed a meteoric rise for both club and country in recent months, amassing 35 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions last season and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

The Stockport-born ace also enjoyed regular action under then-England manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024, featuring in all but one match, as well as starting the final against Spain.

According to Romano, a new deal for Mainoo will ‘probably take some time’ as he still has three years left on his current agreement.

Red Devils 'Super Happy' with Mainoo's Rise

INEOS aiming to tie midfielder down to fresh terms

Romano, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, revealed that Manchester United are currently engaged in internal talks over Mainoo’s improved contract and are already preparing a new agreement on fresh terms to secure the 19-year-old for the long-term:

“For Manchester United, this is a really, really important story. In this case, the contract is very long, so it's not something they have to do this week or next week. It will probably take some time. “But Manchester United internally are already preparing this new contract proposal, because they want Kobbie Mainoo to be one of the faces of the new era of INEOS. “They are super happy with the player and super happy with what he represents. He is a super professional player, a super talent, who is already making an impact with the English national team despite being super young, so he is one of the faces of this project.”

Mainoo, who was described as ‘exceptional’ by Manchester United teammate Christian Eriksen, may soon see his match load reduced as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed the Red Devils are monitoring the 19-year-old’s fitness closely after his busy year for both club and country.

The Red Devils are reportedly aiming to reduce Mainoo’s risk of burnout and may rest the central midfielder over the next couple of weeks.

The Manchester United academy graduate has featured in every one of his boyhood club's top-flight games so far this term, amassing 444 minutes of action.

Kobbie Mainoo Man United Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86.2% Key passes per 90 0.70 Progressive passes per 90 2.99

Old Trafford Scouts Keeping Tabs on Dibling

Host of Premier League clubs interested in Southampton man

Manchester United could soon look to add another promising English talent to their ranks in Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, who has got off to a flying start in his debut Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch the 18-year-old open the scoring for Saints in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend and are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a move for the exciting attacker.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also monitoring Dibling, who is under contract at St Mary’s until 2026.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.