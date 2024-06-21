Highlights Manchester United are preparing to trigger Joshua Zirkzee's £33.8m release clause at Bologna.

Zirkzee's success has attracted interest from United, Milan and Arsenal.

United may opt for Jonathan David if a deal for Zirkzee proves too costly.

Manchester United are now preparing to trigger the £33.8m release clause in Joshua Zirkzee's Bologna contract in order to bring him to Old Trafford, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 23-year-old as their pursuit of striking support for Rasmus Hojlund stretches on, and face a battle with several clubs for the former Bayern Munich talent's signature.

Zirkzee, who is currently away at the Euros with the Netherlands, is contracted to Bologna until 2026 and hit 11 league goals on his side's way to a surprising Champions League qualification. The likes of Arsenal, United and Milan have been linked with him as a result.

Milan were initially thought to be frontrunners for Zirkzee, but have been put off somewhat due to exorbitant agent fees present in the deal.

United are also considering the cut-price signing of Jonathan David from Ligue 1 side Lille, as they consider their finances in the face of PSR regulations.

Zirkzee Wanted by United

The 23-year-old has had a fine season in Serie A

Arriving in Serie A permanently in 2022, Zirkzee has been a vital component to the Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League under the tutelage of Thiago Motta.

Such wild team success has seen bigger clubs start to circle around the Bologna camp, with Motta now installed as Juventus manager and the likes of the Dutch forward - whose intelligence has been described as being "out of this world" by analyst Ben Mattinson - being joined by Riccardo Calafiori on many a shortlist.

Manchester United are deemed to be in the market for a new holding midfielder and an attacker as a priority, with Anthony Martial having already left the club and Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood expected to be sold in the coming weeks.

United are in talks with Zirkzee’s camp and, while they maintain they have other options as well such as Jonathan David, there is serious interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Old Trafford with the club prepared to activate the Dutchman's release clause.

Joshua Zirkzee 23/24 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots on target p/90 1.9

David Also Wanted by United

The in-form Canadian may come cheaper than Zirkzee

If the total price of the deal potentially taking Zirkzee away from his club, with wage and agent fees included, is deemed too costly for Manchester United amidst PSR regulations, David has been earmarked as a potential alternative.

The Canadian is entering into the final year of his contract, and it has been confirmed by the Lille chairman that the club will listen to offers for their star striker, who was only outscored by one Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 last season.

The club do not want to lose the talented 24-year-old for nothing, and he may depart for as little as £27m with West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham all joining United in their potential pursuit of David.

Zirkzee is deemed as the higher priority recruit, but if the deal is too much to pay, then United may very well turn to the services of David as they look to reinforce their firepower.

All statistics from SofaScore, correct as of 20/6/24