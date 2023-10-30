Highlights Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek doesn't have the quality to play for the Old Trafford outfit, according to The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker.

The Ducthman has failed to live up to expectations after signing for the Red Devils in 2020 in a deal worth up to £39m.

Erik ten Hag could look to sell the ex-Ajax star during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek doesn’t have the required quality to play for the Old Trafford outfit, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on the club’s decision to keep him following the summer transfer window.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has been unable to recapture the United star’s best form after the duo worked together during their spells at Ajax.

Van de Beek had opportunities to leave Man Utd during the recent summer transfer window. Still, circumstances ensured he would remain at Old Trafford beyond the market’s closure in September. However, the midfielder’s future in Manchester is far from certain, having failed to trouble the ranks of the first team this term.

Van de Beek’s future lies away from Old Trafford

It’s been a tumultuous three years for van de Beek since his arrival at Manchester United in 2020. The Red Devils confirmed the signing of the midfielder from Ajax in a deal worth £39m before the beginning of the 2020/21 season, with the Dutchman having been instrumental in the Eredivisie outfit’s success.

Van de Beek played a leading role in Ajax’s famous run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, scoring the only goal in their first-leg victory at Tottenham before the Premier League side cruelly denied the Amsterdam giants a spot in the final with a 3-2 second-leg victory. However, since signing for United, van de Beek has failed to make an impression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and ten Hag.

The 19-cap former Netherlands international has made just 62 appearances for the Red Devils in three years, showing he has been unable to nail down a place in the side throughout his time at Old Trafford. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that van de Beek had opportunities to leave United during the recent summer transfer window.

According to L’Equipe, Ligue 1 outfit Lorient chose not to sign the midfielder on Deadline Day, having been unimpressed with his attitude towards putting pen to paper for the French side. The report says that van de Beek refused to speak to the club in mid-August despite agreeing a loan with Manchester United.

However, at around 10 p.m. on Deadline Day, the player and his agents got back in touch with Lorient to inform them they were now interested in discussions. Lorient rejected any deal.

Real Sociedad also pulled out of a loan move to sign van de Beek in August, having set their sights on eventually signing Arsen Zakharyan. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek should be one of the players United are looking to move on as a matter of priority.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Tucker is baffled as to why United rejected approaches for van de Beek’s services during the summer, owing to the fact they didn’t want to have to pay his excessive wages. The United Stand presenter hopes the £120,000 per-week earner will be one of several fringe players sold in January but isn’t particularly confident. Talking about van de Beek, Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“He's not Man Utd quality. I think he could be good in other European leagues, but no matter what, we need to get rid of him. We rejected a deal in the summer because we didn't want to pay a chunk of his wage, but I thought the guy isn't playing football. At least if he is playing, someone would want to buy him after seeing him in the shop window. So, I think all the fringe players who are not part of ten Hag’s planning, who are just taking wages and taking up space, need to go. If we could do it in January, that would be great, but we're talking about Man Utd, so I don't think that will happen.”

Man Utd’s potential transfer exits in 2024

Reliable news regarding the future of van de Beek has been thin on the ground as we edge closer to the winter transfer window. However, United will be keen to get the Dutchman off the books to provide ten Hag with the funding to bolster his squad further.

Meanwhile, several players are linked with a move out of Old Trafford heading into the new year. According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are considering the opportunity to sign Man Utd’s Scott McTominay. The report claims an offer of £40m could convince the Red Devils to sell the Scotland international, whom Magpies manager Eddie Howe has been a long-term admirer of.

Heading further up the pitch, journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Juventus are considering signing winger Jadon Sancho on loan in January. The 23-year-old has been frozen out of the squad by ten Hag after responding to criticism from the Dutchman over his training levels in a now-deleted X post in September.

