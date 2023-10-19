Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under scrutiny following recent results at Old Trafford.

However, The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker suggests the Dutchman "knows what he's doing"

The Red Devils sit tenth in the Premier League and bottom of their Champions League group.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “knows what he‘s doing” as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on the head coach’s position at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' head coach has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following the Manchester giants’ poor start to the season in the Premier League and Champions League. The Dutchman was handed the Man Utd job in April 2022, taking over during the summer of that year. Ten Hag has already bagged a trophy at Old Trafford and hopes to push on by challenging for further honours.

Ten Hag’s time at Man Utd so far

Ten Hag enjoyed a positive first season at Manchester United, having arrested the club’s recent steady decline under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite losing to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in his first two games, the Dutchman turned the side’s fortunes around, with the possibility of an unprecedented quadruple season on the cards in the new year. A Premier League title challenge faded early in 2023, but February’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United ended a barren six-year trophyless period at Old Trafford.

United sailed past La Liga opposition in the knockout stages of the Europa League, notably dispatching Barcelona in a knockout round play-off before the Red Devils beat Real Betis in the last 16. However, a quarter-final defeat to Sevilla, having led 2-0 at one stage in the tie, will be a big regret for ten Hag. The Red Devils recovered domestically to secure a third-place finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League before succumbing to neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

This season has provided ten Hag with a different challenge. United have already lost four of their eight Premier League fixtures, including home defeats to Brighton and Crystal Palace.

The Manchester giants also sit rock bottom of their Champions League group, having lost 4-3 at Bayern Munich before a disappointing 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, the Red Devils did secure a pressure-relieving 2-1 victory over Brentford in their last game, courtesy of two Scott McTominay stoppage-time goals.

Tucker has already suggested to GIVEMESPORT that imminent minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe could improve on-pitch matters by appointing a capable director of football. However, the current side must take it upon themselves to turn the club’s uninspiring start to the season around.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tucker claims that opinions on ten Hag will differ from fan to fan but is happy with the Man Utd boss. The United Stand presenter was pleased with last season but isn’t satisfied with the Red Devils’ start to the current campaign. Asked about her thoughts on ten Hag, Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“It depends on which Man Utd fan you ask, but I am happy with ten Hag. I am not so happy with this season, and I've just got to be honest because, as a Manchester United fan, I expect to see results on the pitch. But because of what happened last season, I have faith in this manager. I have been around this manager and heard him speak, and he knows what he's doing and what he wants. Unfortunately, this season, we do seem to have regressed. Last season, he made good progress, especially after the start of the season and how terrible it was. We went on a good run and beat some good teams.”

Man Utd transfer news

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it’s a miracle Antony Martial remains at Old Trafford after seven years at the club. The Frenchman became the world’s most expensive teenager when he sealed a £36m switch from Monaco to Old Trafford in 2015 but hasn’t established himself as a leading Premier League marksman. During the summer transfer window, West Ham United requested to be informed of Martial’s situation, hinting that a departure from the Manchester giants could have been on the cards earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has described Harry Maguire’s situation as “very, very interesting” in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. The England international finds himself on the bench at Old Trafford, behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Maguire may fear for his place in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad that have secured their qualification for Euro 2024 this week. Therefore, a departure from Old Trafford isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, heading towards the winter transfer window.

