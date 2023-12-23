Highlights Manchester United "don't have the funds" to sign Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side have struggled with their centre-forward department, whilst Marcus Rashford's form has dipped significantly during the 2023/24 season.

Man Utd may consider making moves in the winter transfer window, including the potential departure of winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United “don’t have the funds” to sign someone like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with a lowdown on the centre-forwards linked to a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side have endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League and have found themselves out of European competition before Christmas, having finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Man Utd have struggled in front of goal, with Marcus Rashford struggling to find form and Rasmus Hojlund yet to find his feet in English football. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Manchester giants make a move for a centre-forward option during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Man Utd’s 2023/24 attacking woes

Having struggled in their centre-forward department during the 2022/23 season, ten Hag prioritised signing an out-and-out No. 9 during the 2023 summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Al-Nassr in 2022, before Wout Weghorst’s unsuccessful loan move from Burnley, meant that Anthony Martial was the only recognised striker at Old Trafford.

At the start of August, Man Utd splashed £72m on signing Atalanta striker Hojlund, with the 20-year-old missing the beginning of the campaign, having sustained an injury in pre-season. The Dane has shown promise at Old Trafford but has yet to score his first Premier League goal, despite hitting the back of the net five times in six Champions League appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Rashford’s form during the 2022/23 season has dropped significantly, with the 26-year-old scoring twice this term after his 30-goal haul last time out. United have been credited with interest in a move for a striker during the 2024 winter transfer window as they look to fire themselves into Champions League qualification contention for the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via The Top Flight), Manchester United are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United in their interest in Napoli’s Osimhen. However, Chelsea are said to be the club leading the race for the signature of the Nigeria international.

Osimhen, described as a “machine” by journalist Josh Bunting, has agreed a new contract in principle with Napoli, which is expected to contain a €130m (£112m) release clause. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th December) that the 24-year-old should be worth “significantly more” than Hojlund.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats (18-12-23) Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24* 16 8 Total 117 67 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Beth Tucker on Victor Osimhen to Man Utd

Tucker would “absolutely love” to see Manchester United sign someone in the vein of Osimhen but concludes the club “don’t have the funds to do so.” The United Stand presenter claims that FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi could be helpful in the short term but wouldn’t be keen on a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“This guy wouldn’t want to sit on the bench, but I'd love to go for Osimhen in an ideal world. I would absolutely love to go for someone like that, but Man Utd don’t have the funds to do so. Taremi is very experienced and probably will be good to come in for a short term. But it’s tough, to be honest with you, at the moment. I want Hojlund to continue as a first choice, and I want to build him up. I know he has the potential to be a star for Man Utd. Honestly, I’m just not a fan of Werner based on what I’ve seen so far in his career.”

Man Utd transfer news, including the future of Jadon Sancho

Ten Hag will be considering how he can bolster his squad during the 2024 winter transfer window as Manchester United look to make a fist of recovering their 2023/24 season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th December) that Jadon Sancho’s representatives are trying to make a move happen in January. However, the journalist can’t foresee a situation where Sancho re-signs for Borussia Dortmund with Donyell Malen coming the other way in a swap deal. That came after respected journalist Christian Falk claimed that conversations occurred between the two European giants over a trade between the forwards.

Meanwhile, sources in Spain claim that Manchester United are looking to cull their centre-back department to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba. The report claims that Raphael Varane could leave Old Trafford for a small fee in January, whilst Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are expected to depart at the expiry of their contracts next summer.

Manchester United travel to West Ham United on 23rd December, hoping to build on a defensively solid showing in their 0-0 stalemate at arch-rivals Liverpool on the 19th.