Highlights Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has endured a drop-off in form at Old Trafford.

The experienced midfielder has recently been on international duty with Brazil.

The United Stand presenter, Beth Tucker, has considered players who could help him regain his peak form for the Red Devils, in the middle of the park.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s form has “dropped off this season”, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on who could partner the underperforming star at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils endured a tumultuous start to the Premier League and Champions League season. Casemiro has come in for criticism, with his low point of the campaign being when he gave away a penalty and received a red card in United’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray this month. However, after making a positive impression on the squad last season, Man Utd fans hope to see the South American’s fortunes turn around.

Casemiro’s drop-off in form

In the 2022 summer transfer window, Manchester United confirmed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth £70m. The Red Devils paid the La Liga giants an initial £60m plus £10m in add-ons as the South American star signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

Casemiro enjoyed a positive first season at Man Utd, becoming the club’s go-to option as the enforcer in midfield. The Brazilian complemented Bruno Fernandes well, allowing the Portugal star to focus on the attacking side of the game.

In February, Casemiro scored in Manchester United’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United. It was the first piece of silverware won by the Red Devils in almost six years, following 2017’s Europa League success over Ajax. The 31-year-old helped United finish third in the Premier League and reach an FA Cup final, which they subsequently lost to neighbours Manchester City.

However, this season, Casemiro has endured a drop-off in form. His disappointing showings have coincided with a tumultuous campaign at Old Trafford, which has seen United lose three games at home already.

The enforcer avoided an injury scare sustained on international duty last week but must find a way to turn his form around for United. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t know how Man Utd can solve Casemiro’s issues, whose sudden drop-off in form represents a massive concern for the club.

Casemiro - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.79 8th Shots per game 1.9 4th Pass success rate 82.8% =16th Average passes per game 53.8 3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.6 2nd Tackles per game 2.6 1st Fouls per game 1.4 2nd Clearances per game 2 =6th Stats according to WhoScored

Tucker suggests that for Casemiro to play at his best, he needs a partner to help him “look after the ball.” The United Stand presenter has name-dropped Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat as potential options to solve the Brazilian’s problems. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“I honestly think if you're going to play Casemiro to his best now, you've got to play someone there to help him look after the ball. Eriksen's legs aren't up to speed, but he at least looks after the ball, which is maybe why Casemiro looked a little bit better last year. Even with Amrabat coming in, you could potentially play them two together. “But there's no doubt, you can look at the stats, you can look back through the games that Casemiro has dropped off this season. He's also not tracking his runners, and his passing has been much sloppier. I think a lot of it is physical and mental fatigue, and at 31 years old, he’s being tasked to handle a whole midfield by himself. Honestly, I just don't know if he's up to it anymore.”

Man Utd’s Casemiro alternatives

If Casemiro’s form reaches a point where ten Hag has no choice but to drop him from the starting XI, he has several options who could operate in the holding midfield role. Alongside Eriksen and Amrabat, United could turn to Scotland international Scott McTominay.

The 26-year-old bagged two stoppage-time goals in Man Utd’s late 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford earlier this month and has been a reliable performer for ten Hag’s side this season. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay deserves a run in the side, and his selection ahead of Casemiro would hardly be a surprise.

Ten Hag could also recall Donny van de Beek to the side, though his lack of appearances would suggest he is out of favour with his compatriot. Hannibal Mejbri could be an option to sit in a deep-lying midfielder role, though he has been used further up the pitch as a number eight or ten during the current campaign.

After this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United, ten Hag’s side face a massive Champions League group stage tie against Danish champions Copenhagen. The Red Devils must secure three points or face a disappointing elimination from Europe’s premier continental competition. Therefore, ten Hag has some big decisions regarding team selection in the next few days.

