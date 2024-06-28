Highlights Manchester United are pressuring Barcelona for Ronald Araujo with the the premise of doubling his wages.

Barcelona are facing uncertainty over Araujo's contract renewal.

Araujo would be a valuable addition to United's defence lineup.

Manchester United's search for a new centre-back has taken a turn for the better as they aim to replace the departing Raphael Varane - with Spanish outlet, Sport, suggesting that the Red Devils are starting to put pressure on Barcelona over defender Ronald Araujo by being able to offer double the wages that the Blaugrana can for his signature.

Varane's exit means that at least one centre-back is a neccessity for the Red Devils, though even with the Frenchman at the back, there were serious struggles at times for the club last season after shipping four to Crystal Palace, three to Coventry City and 15 goals in just six games in the Champions League. As a result, it's likely that two centre-backs will be needed - and they have been handed a boost in their bid to sign at least one new defender, with Araujo so far refusing to sign a new deal in Spain.

Ronald Araujo Has Refused Barcelona Contract Offers

Araujo offered new deal by Barca, but nothing satisfactory yet

The report states that Araujo, who has a £840m release clause, has become a top priority for Barcelona in the final days of the month, with the club wanting a resolution on his contract renewal presented to him a few months ago. It seems difficult to see if there will be an agreement, as everything in the Catalonian city is up in the air, despite Araujo prioritising staying at the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona now have a lot of uncertainty as to whether the deal to keep the Uruguayan - who former manager Xavi described as "one of the best defenders in the world" - at the club will be completed - with United putting a lot of pressure on the deal in the last few hours and ready to 'go all out' if they get a green light.

Ronald Araujo's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 13th Yellow Cards 6 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.1 9th Blocks Per Game 0.4 =4th Match rating 6.75 =13th

The report states that United's intention is to aim to convince Araujo to Old Trafford by offering him a salary that would practically double what he earns in Barcelona - estimated to currently be £115,000-per-week - and if he does not renew at the Camp Nou for now, Barcelona may be forced to sell him for a multi-million pound fee that would scupper their plans.

Araujo's future has been deliberated over for months, and though the centre-back has shown 'enormous gratitude' towards Barcelona, he has rejected offers before even signing his last contract; though this came with the promise that his contract would be reviewed in 2024.

The club have some serious salary limit issues, and their latest offer to Araujo saw his wage increased, but it wasn't enough given his heightened importance to the team in recent weeks. There has yet to be a response from Araujo to that particular contract offer, and if the deal drags on into July, it could blow the race for his signature wide open.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Araujo was sent off on his Barcelona debut at the age of 19.

The report further states that Bayern Munich launched an enquiry over Araujo in January, and they were willing to make a 'real financial effort' to land him in the winter. It emerged that then-boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken with Araujo, though he did not want to leave for Bavaria.

United And Araujo Would be a Great Match

The Red Devils need a player with his aggression and physicality

Araujo would be a superb signing for United. At the age of just 24, he has more than enough time to develop, and he would likely not ask for too high of a wage - at least, not one similar to what Varane was earning.

The Uruguayan has racked up 150 appearances for the Blaugrana, and with 17 caps for his country, there is every chance he will improve in the future to become an integral part of United's defence - especially with the knowledge that Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol dubbed him a 'top three defender in the world'.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-06-24.