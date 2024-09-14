Key Takeaways Anthony Martial's £250,000-per-week contract expired in the summer of 2024.

The Frenchman's staggering wage did not lead to quality output on the pitch thanks to poor form and injuries.

Manchester United must avoid a similar issue with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

More often than not, if there is one position on the football pitch you want to have a little experience, it is going to be your striker. The nuances of being a world-class centre-forward are so fine that it takes time to get the knack of it. That is why players such as Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski remain such hot commodities, even into their 30s.

For Manchester United, they have decided to take a different path. Following the failure of Romelu Lukaku and the bust-up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have put their faith in youth. 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee and 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund have been entrusted as the two men to lead the line by Erik ten Hag.

While Zirkzee is a new arrival, it is too early to make a judgment on him, his Danish teammate did struggle at times last term. The season is crucial for both of them and their futures, as United will be keen to avoid a repeat of what happened with a certain Anthony Martial.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United Career

The Frenchman's contract expired in 2024

When Martial arrived at Old Trafford, there was plenty of pomp and circumstance. It had been revealed that there was a clause in the deal to take him from Monaco that said the Ligue 1 giants were owed more money should the striker lift the Ballon d'Or. That's how highly he was rated. His debut against arch-rivals Liverpool was marked by an iconic goal that led to one of the most famous pieces of commentary by Martin Tyler.

This would lead the Frenchman to an impressive first season at the club, where he would help lift the FA Cup in 2016 and claim the European Golden Boy award. Cries of 'Tony Martial scores again' would ring around the Stretford End. Little did anyone know that, for the most part, this was as good as Martial's United career would get.

Minus a 23-goal year in the 2019/20 campaign, the forward never hit the same heights. Injuries and inconsistent form often left him out of the team. He lost trust in Jose Mourinho and was believed to have felt slighted by the fact the number nine shirt was taken from him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martial missed a total of 93 games through injury in his Manchester United career.

His decent start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, was enough for the club to make an expensive lapse in judgment. In 2019, he was handed a new long-term contract worth £250,000 per week. The final four years of that deal produced just 12 Premier League goals and a failed loan spell in Spain before Martial was finally axed.

United Must Avoid Another Financial Flop

United have recorded losses in each of the last five seasons

Given the output that United got from Martial, it is hard to argue that it was anything other than money poorly spent by the football club, an issue that has plagued their financial records for years. The Red Devils announced, earlier this week, that they lost £113.2 million in the 2023/24 campaign – their fifth consecutive loss – taking their pre-tax loss to £312.9 million over the past three seasons.

Players like Paul Pogba, who Ed Woodward spent a British record fee on at the time, were allowed to destroy the club's wage infrastructure and leave for free after failing to live up to expectations. Strikers such as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo all suffered a similar fate. With INEOS now at the helm, it is imperative that the best environment is provided to the current central attacking options United have in Hojlund and Zirkzee, as they cannot afford for them to fail in making the grade.

While neither are on as substantial a wage as Martial was towards the end of his United career, the outlay of more than £100 million to bring the pair in has to lead to a good return. As mentioned already, it is too soon to judge Zirkzee. However, with Hojlund, the warning signs have already appeared.

It is not all negative for the Dane. He proved to have a hot streak in him as he managed a run of seven goals in six consecutive Premier League games between December 2023 and February 2024. That did come after 14 league games without a goal though. He struggled to recapture this form afterward too, and has been sidelined with injuries on multiple occasions less than 18 months since joining from Atalanta.

The talent and potential is there, but the same was said for Martial. Ratcliffe, Dan Ashworth, Omar Berarda and everyone else involved in the football operations at Old Trafford need to be wary of history repeating itself, as do Hojlund and Zirkzee themselves.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/09/2024.