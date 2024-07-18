Highlights Manchester United are closing in on the signing of 18-year-old Leny Yoro from Lille for an initial £52 million.

Yoro was convinced to turn down Real Madrid's offer, due to the promise of more immediate game time at Old Trafford.

United could still sign another defender, with Matthijs De Ligt and Jonathan Tah continuing to be linked.

Manchester United have won the race to sign highly-rated teenager Leny Yoro from Lille, promising the defender that he would get more minutes than Real Madrid could offer, according to Manchester World.

The announcement of the deal is expected in the next 24 hours, after Yoro completed his medical yesterday at Carrington, ahead of a £52 million move that could rise to £58.9 million with potential add-ons. It had been widely reported that the Frenchman's preferred destination was Real Madrid, but United were ultimately able to convince him to instead make the switch to the north-west of England.

It's understood that game time at the Bernabeu would've initially been limited, while the Red Devils have promised the 18-year-old regular minutes from the off. This proposal was enough to convince Yoro to turn down the approach from the Spanish side and complete a seismic move to Old Trafford.

United Promised Yoro Regular Minutes

The centre-back's decision was swayed by the proposed role offered to him

Bursting onto the scene last season, Yoro emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after young defenders, making 44 appearances for Lille as they secured a place in next campaign's Europa League. The France under-21 international has been compared to some of the game's elite central defenders, with the likes of Ruben Dias, William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk cited as players with similar profiles.

This pedigree was enough to entice two top clubs in United and Real Madrid to battle it out for his signature. The bright lights of the Galactico club in Spain supposedly turned Yoro's head, but United's hierarchy fought back in a series of talks with the player's representatives, to secure their man.

Manchester World suggest that Dan Ashworth and Erik ten Hag sold the vision of featuring heavily for United next season, something Madid simply couldn't offer. With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho likely ahead of him in the pecking order, Carlo Ancelotti understandably wasn't able to make the same guarantees as Ten Hag.

Instead, the 18-year-old will join a central defensive cohort consisting of Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. While the price tag may heighten expectations that perhaps need to be tempered due to his youthfulness, it's clear based on Manchester World's report that Yoro could operate alongside Martinez on a regular basis next season in games of the highest magnitude.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 1.75 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.27 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

United Still Looking at Other Defenders

De Ligt and Tah are still being linked

Despite the promise of regular game time, Yoro's minutes may be disrupted by the signing of another centre-back. INEOS are said to be adamant about adding two central defenders this summer, although they may need to sell before making further moves in this area.

Matthijs de Ligt has been the subject of heavy speculation linking him with a move to the Manchester-based side. Last week negotiations were said to be advancing in the Red Devils' bid to land the Dutchman. However, reports emerged on Wednesday that Bayern Munich's £43 million asking price was too excessive, and that the club may pivot to Jonathan Tah, who is deeemed 'more affordable'.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Perform Big U-turn on Centre-Back Signing Manchester United have performed a U-turn on a deal for Matthijs de Ligt as they look set to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024