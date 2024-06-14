Highlights Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Leny Yoro, according to David Ornstein.

United are looking to strengthen in defence but face competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Red Devils have also had an opening offer turned down for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Lille’s Leny Yoro alongside Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported, as the Red Devils look to soften the blow of Raphael Varane’s summer departure.

The former Los Blancos man, after 95 games of service, will leave Old Trafford this summer, leaving Erik ten Hag’s men shortchanged in the centre-back department. Finding a replacement for the decorated Frenchman could determine how the former Ajax chief’s third season in the dugout pans out.

According to The Times, the 13-time Premier League champions have agreed personal terms with the aforementioned Branthwaite in a bid to beef up their options in the heart of the back line, with Ornstein confirming on Friday afternoon that a £35m bid has been rejected.

However, their interest in Yoro suggests they could be willing to add yet another body to their roster.

Man Utd ‘Actively Pursuing’ Deal for Yoro

Liverpool and Real Madrid contenders for his signature

As things stand, Lisandro Martinez is Ten Hag’s only solid choice in the centre of defence. Both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remain part of the club, but whether either will get a sniff at first team proceedings next season remains unclear, while the likes of Willy Kambwala and Jonny Evans - if the veteran stays - will likely play bit-part roles.

According to Ornstein, Premier League duo Liverpool and, most notably, Manchester United are ‘actively pursuing’ the young Frenchman and 'pushing hard' to get him, with the teenager emerging as one of the most coveted defenders in world football. However, there is a growing reluctance that Real Madrid will win the race for his signature.

Yoro (23/24) vs Varane and Martinez (22/23) - League Stats Statistic Yoro Varane Martinez Minutes 2,672 1,917 2,117 Goals 2/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 92.2 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 1.4 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1 2 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.74 6.64 6.84

Yoro, 18, could be set to leave the French outfit on a free transfer next summer given upon his contract expiration and, as a result, his employers will be keen to part ways with the Saint-Maurice-born ace in the coming months in order to earn some money from his sale.

Real Madrid, on the back of their record-extending Champions League win, are also huge admirers of the Lille gem, who Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described as an "11/10" player. He became a mainstay in his side’s back line throughout the 2023/24 campaign, racking up 3,690 minutes in all competitions - the most of any outfield player for his employers.

Ten Hag In Line for New Man Utd Deal

Romano: New deal is really concrete

Close

In an incredible turn of events, Ten Hag went from being on the verge of losing his job to potentially being offered a fresh three-year contract. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal to see the 54-year-old extend his Greater Manchester stay is ‘really concrete’.

As the campaign came to a close, fresh off the back of a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the former Ajax man went into the off-season uncertain whether he would return to a job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win two trophies in consecutive campaigns with Manchester United.

Ornstein broke the news, however, that following the club’s thorough internal review, which was focused around Ten Hag’s future, the Old Trafford brass decided to stick with the current boss. In 2022/23, Ten Hag managed to end the club’s six-year trophy drought in the form of a League Cup.

He followed that up with an FA Cup triumph a season later and managed to win over a large part of the worldwide fanbase, such was the nature of the win against their local rivals. How he will fare in his third season at the club remains to be seen.