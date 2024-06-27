Highlights Manchester United have held preliminary talks with Adrien Rabiot, whose contract will soon be up at Juventus.

The midfielder is likely to reject a new deal with the Old Lady, with United, Arsenal and Aston Villa ready to pounce.

United see Rabiot as an ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to depart the north west in this window.

Manchester United are in talks with Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a summer move to Old Trafford, with Arsenal and Aston Villa also in the race to sign the Frenchman, according to TEAMtalk.

Rabiot was a staple in the middle of the park for Juventus last season, featuring 35 times in all competitions as the Old Lady missed out on the Serie A title. Long-term admirers Manchester United are understood to be pushing hardest for the midfielder, who is currently competing with the French national team at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield and have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte in recent days. The club is preparing for the potential departure of Casemiro and have identified Rabiot as a candidate to replace the Brazilian. The former Paris Saint-Germain player is out of contract this summer with his current club, and is expected to reject a new three-year proposal from Juventus to stay in northern Italy.

United Have Held Preliminary Talks with Rabiot

The midfielder is available on a free transfer

According to TEAMtalk, United are locked in a four-horse race to secure the services of Rabiot. New Juventus boss Thiago Motta is eager to tie the player down to a new deal, while Arsenal and Aston Villa are keen to acquire the player to deepen their squads ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

The 29-year-old is expected to turn down a contract renewal as he wants to maximise his earnings in what could be the final significant contract of his career. This gives United an opportunity to land the player - described as being "world-class" by former Juve striker David Trezeguet - given the financial resources at their disposal in comparison to the other suitors, while Rabiot is reported to be keen on the move to Old Trafford as he awaits an offer from INEOS.

TEAMTalk suggest that the north-west club's hierarchy have been in constant contact with Rabiot over recent months, and see him as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is 'expected' to leave United this summer. Purchasing the France star would supply Erik ten Hag with a vastly experienced individual, who could compliment young prospect Kobbie Mainoo and talisman Bruno Fernandes in a three-man midfield.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Rabiot Casemiro Appearances 31 25 Goals 5 1 Assists 3 2 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 0.73 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 0.55 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81 4.59

While Rabiot's reputation in England may not be overwhelmingly positive, the Paris-born man has 45 caps for his nation, has won numerous domestic honours and played over 200 games for both PSG and Juventus. This level of pedigree certainly indicates he is capable of producing at a high level, and on a short-term deal, could provide value to a struggling United team.

United Are Chasing a Striker

The likes of Zirkzee and Toney have been linked

Strengthening in midfield will certainly be on the agenda for INEOS and Ten Hag, but the club have already identified centre-forward as a position of concern this summer. Rasmus Hojlund netted ten league goals last season and is seen as the long-term number nine by the club's new ownership group, but competition for the Dane is required for him to push on to another level.

Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as the primary target this window, with a deal between the Italian side and United said to be 'advancing'. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals last season for Serie A's surprise package.

Meanwhile, United are said to be keen on signing Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is available for £40 million this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/06/2024