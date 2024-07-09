Highlights Manchester United are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, with an agreement on the fee needed.

United are eyeing a new midfielder to replace Casemiro, with Ugarte seen as an ideal candidate.

The Red Devils are also interested in Lille's Leny Yoro as a potential central defensive acquisition.

Manchester United are optimistic they can complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, as they continue to negotiate over a fee, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

Ugarte's debut campaign in Paris flattered to deceive, making just 25 appearances in Ligue 1 in the year after his €60 million switch from Sporting. This hasn't stopped United from pursuing the Uruguayan, who is said to have been made available this summer by the French outfit.

According to Michel, the two clubs are locked in talks over the prospective transfer fee, with PSG hoping to recoup the €60 million they paid, while United value the player closer to the €42 million mark. It's understood that United believe a compromise will be made, and the two clubs will meet somewhere in the middle, potentially at €51 million (£43 millon) while Ugarte has already given the 'green light' to the Red Devils regarding a deal.

Ugarte is the fifth player United are targeting right now with the Daily Mail reporting interest in Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Jarrad Branthwaite, while French journalist Nabil Djellit says that the club has also had a bid accepted for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

United Pushing to Sign Ugarte

The player could replace Casemiro at Old Trafford

United are evidently in the market for a midfielder this summer, with Casemiro 'expected' to leave the club in this transfer window. INEOS are eager to secure a long-term replacement for the veteran Brazilian, to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park at Old Trafford for several years.

With rumours linking Casemiro to various clubs in the Saudi-Pro League hotting up, United have identified Ugarte as an ideal candidate to fill this imminent void in the squad. Writing on X, Michel provided an update regarding the state of the negotiations between PSG and the Manchester-based side:

Ugarte arrived in the French capital just last summer in a blockbuster move from the Primeira Liga, and has thus far failed to set the world alight. Despite displaying some effective off the ball characteristics, Luis Enrique didn't fully entrust the Uruguay international, granting him just nine league starts after January.

However, the United hierarchy believe the 23-year-old has demonstrated similar attributes to an in-form Casemiro, and see him partnering the likes of Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield three. The Montevideo-born man would join this midfield cohort in north-west, consisting of the likes of Scott McTominay, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen next season.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Casemiro Ugarte Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 81.8% 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.73 0.65 Tackles Per 90 3.77 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 0.82 1.86

United Eye Yoro

Real Madrid are also in the race to sign the young defender

The Red Devils are also in the market for at least one new central defender this summer. While the club are deep in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt, they also retain interest in Lille starlet Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old wonderkid's representatives have held talks with Manchester United over a potenial move, although Real Madrid remain the favourites to land his signature. Yoro made 32 appearances in the French top flight last season, and is valued at £34 million by Les Dogues. It's understood that the France Under-21 international is viewed as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite, whose £70 million asking price may prove too excessive for United.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/07/2024