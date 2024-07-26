Highlights Manchester United are now looking to sign Noussair Mazraoui, following his move to West Ham collapsing.

Manchester United are now pushing to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraou after the right-back's move to West Ham United collapsed after the player failed to agree personal terms, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Mazraoui endured an injury-ravaged 2023/24 campaign, starting just 15 Bundesliga games as Bayern missed out on the title to Bayer Leverkusen. The 26-year-old has fallen in the pecking order at the Allianz, and is now firmly behind the likes of Joshua Kimmich and January signing Sacha Boey.

As a result of this decline in prominence in southern Germany, West Ham and United expressed interest in the player, with the Hammers reportedly reaching a £16.5 million agrement to sign Mazraoui earlier this week. However, Plettenberg has revealed that a deal was unable to be agreed upon on the player's side, and that he's now more likely to make the switch to Old Trafford.

United Now Pushing to Sign Mazraoui

The FA Cup winners are in the market for a right-back

Having developed through the academy at Ajax, Mazraoui established himself with the Amsterdam club, making 137 appearances across five seasons in the first team. Leaving the Dutch giants as a free agent, Bayern opted to take the lunge on the injury-prone full-back, signing him in the summer of 2022 on a £130,000-a-week deal.

While playing an important squad role in Munich, the Morocco international hasn't been able to shake off fitness issues and competition to dominate the right-back spot. As a result, he's looking for a way out, eager to join a side where he'll get regular minutes.

Both United and West Ham have been courting the player, with the latter reaching an agreement with Bayern in a deal worth €15.5 million, plus an additional €4 million in potential add-ons. However, it appears Mazraoui himself wasn't keen on a switch to the London Stadium, with Plettenberg revealing that the deal broke down on the player's side.

United are now expected to secure the Netherlands-born full-back, a position they're actively looking to bolster. Diogo Dalot won the club's player of the season award for last campaign, but INEOS earmarked the position as one that could be bolstered in the transfer market.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 0.61 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 0.07 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.52 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 2.07

United Could Sell Wan-Bissaka to West Ham

The former Palace man has a year left on his deal

In what is shaping up to a merry-go-round saga, Manchester United may sell the man who Mazraoui is supposedly set to replace to West Ham. It's understood that the Red Devils are keen on selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as they want some return on their £50 million outlay ahead of his contract expiring in 12 months' time.

The former Crystal Palace man had emerged as a target for West Ham, with the Irons 'expected to make a bid' for the one-on-one specialist. However, like Mazraoui, the 26-year-old is said to be reluctant to join Julen Lopetegui's ensemble. Instead, a swap deal with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries has been mooted, although the potential signing of Mazraoui makes this unlikely. Wan-Bissaka may ultimately have to cave and agree to a switch to East London, otherwise he could be staring at very few opportunities next season, if no other suitors initiate a move.

