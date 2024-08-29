Chelsea exile Raheem Sterling is open to a move to Manchester United this summer after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, but the rumoured swap deal between the Englishman and Jadon Sancho will be difficult thanks to the former’s ‘settlement and likelihood’.

In what has been a fruitful summer for Erik ten Hag and Co with Manuel Ugarte set to be the latest signing, the ex-Ajax tactician and his team have been focused on making the Manchester United squad younger and, as a result, less experienced. That said, the expertise of Sterling – a four-time Premier League champion – would bring could be crucial to their season aspirations.

Man Utd Transfer Latest: Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace credited with an interest too

A blockbuster swap deal between the aforementioned pair of Englishmen, despite them both being heavily involved in their respective sides' pre-season campaigns, has been mooted as both clubs eye their final bit of summer business.

Amid an influx of new faces in west London, Kingston-born Sterling - who earns £350,000-a-week - has been told that he’ll be on the fringes of the Chelsea squad by Maresca and, as such, is seeking a move away with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa interested in his services.

Sterling's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,983 9th Goals 8 3rd Assists 4 5th Shots per game 1.6 4th Dribbles per game 1.5 =2nd Key passes per game 1 =5th Overall rating 6.80 8th

Ten Hag’s side are also in the race for his signature, with The Guardian reporting that he is keen on the summer switch to Greater Manchester after the left-winger notched 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions last term.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Old Trafford higher-ups are prepared to offer 29-year-old Sterling a £150,000-per-week contract, which would be a huge decrease from his current earnings, while he would also have to settle for a more sporadic role.

Jacobs: Sterling Open to Old Trafford Move

Chelsea settlement key to deal

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that thanks to Chelsea being fond admirers of Manchester United outcast Sancho, there may be a scenario where a swap deal comes to fruition before the end of the week.

All while insisting that Sterling, formerly of Liverpool and Manchester City, is keen on a move to M16, the transfer insider revealed that striking a deal will not be easy with Sterling’s Chelsea settlement bubbling in the background. Jacobs said:

“Chelsea are open to Sancho, and he's a player that Joe Shields, in particular, within the Chelsea hierarchy knows very well and endorses. "There may be a scenario where Raheem Sterling goes to Manchester United and Sancho goes to Chelsea, and both players are open to that, but there's a long way to go, particularly dealing with Sterling's Chelsea settlement and likelihood.

Initial Talks for Brentford’s Ivan Toney Held

Man Utd look to hijack Chelsea’s move for the Englishman

Elsewhere, Ten Hag and his entourage are also looking to add more firepower – and in particular, a wealth of experience – to their centre forward department ahead of the fast-approaching deadline and Ivan Toney has been earmarked as a potential option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 85-game Premier League career, Toney has plundered 36 goals and 11 assists.

According to The Evening Standard’s Malik Ouzia, the Red Devils have held initial talks with the imposing centre forward, who is keen to leave the Bees this summer. Though, the report does state that Chelsea remains his priority.

The 28-year-old has proven to be a goalscoring sensation in the English top flight after earning promotion with his current employers and would aid the development of Manchester United’s young striker partnership: Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.