Summary Alejandron Garnacho still has a future at Old Trafford amid financial woes at Manchester United

Impressive performance against Rangers proves his worth

Fans and experts alike urge club to retain the young Argentine

Faced with mounting financial pressures, Manchester United find themselves in a position where player sales have become essential to steady the books. No one in the squad is entirely off-limits - not least Alejandro Garnacho. The young Argentine, linked with a potential January switch to Chelsea, has emerged as a possible victim of the club's economic realities. Yet, after his impressive showing against Rangers on Thursday night, the INEOS-led hierarchy might want to think twice about letting such a bright prospect go.

Once again, United’s attack struggled to click in the Europa League, with their opener arriving thanks to a blunder from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, who inexplicably punched the ball into his own net. While Cyriel Dessers would go on to equalise in the 88th minute, Bruno Fernandes would spare United blushes four minutes later. Despite the overall lacklustre performance, though, Garnacho offered a rare glimmer of excitement, injecting energy and creativity into an otherwise flat display likened better to a childhood game of sleeping lions.

Sidelined in recent weeks, his performance was a reminder of the flair United would forfeit if they decided to cash in on him. It also reaffirmed Ralf Rangnick’s foresight back in 2022 when the former interim manager predicted Garnacho’s rise to prominence. And, as history has shown, the German’s predictions have rarely missed the mark.

Alejandro Garnacho's Performance Against Rangers

The Argentine was a livewire throughout

He may not have found the net or directly contributed to either goal, but what Ruben Amorim needs most from his squad right now are players who embody the kind of drive, desire, and passion essential for the club’s future. With a transition period looming large at United, it’s players like Garnacho who should be at the heart of any rebuild.

The 20-year-old was a thorn in Rangers’ side all evening, his relentless determination to collect the ball and surge toward the final third offering a much-needed spark. It was a breath of fresh air for the Old Trafford faithful, who have endured the frustration of watching goal-shy forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggle, managing just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Garnacho’s dynamic performance was backed by the numbers: five shots (two on target, two off target, and one blocked), an 87% pass accuracy, one key pass, and one effort rattling the woodwork. He recorded nine touches in the opposition box, completed three successful dribbles, and impressively won six of his 13 defensive duels - an all-action display that highlighted exactly why he deserves to be a cornerstone of United’s future.

To play for one of the biggest clubs in world football, you need to want it, and that's exactly what Garnacho showed against Rangers. He earned a Man Of the Match mantle from GIVEMESPORT for his combative display, too, and he's one of few players right now pulling their weight in the north-west.

Old Trafford Should Be Garnacho's Long-Term Residence

The future is bright if United decide against selling their Argentine youngster

A quick scroll through social media after United's dramatic last-gasp victory made it clear what the fans thought of Alejandro Garnacho's performance. "Fans singing Garnacho's name. Selling him would be a crime INEOS," said media personality Mark Goldbridge, echoing the wave of admiration for the Argentine winger.

However, the highest compliment came in the form of comparisons to a young Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan observed: "If you look at Alejandro Garnacho and don’t see a young Cristiano Ronaldo you need to get to Specsavers. Not saying he ends up that good, but the parallels are blatant. At worst he ends up like Raphinha at Barcelona."

Another comment read: "Garnacho MOTM for me. I hope it's not his last month at United," while a fourth chimed in: "If we can avoid selling Garnacho, I think we should. Give him at least one more year."

The one thing undoubtedly missing from Garnacho's game to make it perfect is his lack of goals and assists. In 28 games across the Premier League and Europa League this term, he has managed to notch just four goals and one assist. Improve that, and he's no doubt United's best option on the left wing.

Rio Ferdinand has spoken a lot about wanting "the kids to play with a smile on their face", and it's certainly worth mentioning, above all else, that Garnacho looked to be enjoying his football again in midweek. Whether he continues to do that at Old Trafford or further afield remains to be seen, but for a lad who has always put his heart and soul into replicating the days of Ronaldo, there's no reason right now not to give him a chance.