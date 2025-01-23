Manchester United moved ever closer to a place in the last-16 as they defeated visitors Rangers in a blockbuster clash in the Europa League after Bruno Fernandes' last-gasp strike in stoppage time sealed all three points for the home side.

Despite reports of an impending exit away from Old Trafford, it was Alejandro Garnacho who looked to set the tone early for his team by positively driving forward whenever he received the ball.

But the best chances in the early stages of the game presented itself to Rangers, with Nicolas Raskin getting in behind the Man United back-line - though he couldn't get a good connection with the ball in the shot - before Ridvan Yilmaz forced a save from Altay Bayindir not long after.

Garnacho had another shot at goal, though its deflection saw the strike go behind for a corner. Matthijs de Ligt's header from that corner found its way into the back of the net, but a free kick was awarded in the opposite direction for a foul from Leny Yoro on Robin Propper. Upon video replay, it looked to be a very soft touch which sent the Dutchman flying to the ground, but the referee's decision was upheld.

With Jack Butland making himself big and keeping out a close-range effort from Amad Diallo, and then a Rangers defender blocking Joshua Zirkzee's first-time hit, it was Bayindir down the other end who was forced into action again, with Hamza Igamane's long-range effort taking a deflection on its way through.

In a back-and-forth affair, just before half-time, Lisandro Martinez struck the ball from outside the penalty area with some power, which saw Butland fly across his goal to make the save. Despite each side having three shots on target, the sides could not be separated at the half.

It would take Man United just five minutes in the second half to take the lead after Eriksen's delivery into the box was miscued by Butland, who punched the ball into his own net. The Red Devils would continue to pile on the pressure, and Garnacho thought he had doubled United's lead, but his effort was headed off the line by Robin Propper.

Butland later redeemed himself somewhat after saving Manuel Ugarte's flashing header from point-blank range to keep his team in with a chance of getting something out of the contest. Cryriel Dessers thought he levelled the scoreline after he got in behind the Man United defence, but his effort ended up going wide of the post, and would have been offside anyway.

But, as luck would have it, with two minutes left of the 90, Harry Maguire, who had looked so commanding up until that point, had a slip of concentration, which saw Dessers get in behind and take the ball down phenomenally, before turning and firing past Bayindir.

With five minutes of added time, United did what they have done of late, and found a way to get it done late, with Martinez firing a ball across the pitch and into the box, which Bruno Fernandes latched onto and found the back of the net and it was enough to take all three points going into the final game of the group stages.

Man Utd vs. Rangers - Match Statistics Man United Statistic Rangers 68 Possession (%) 33 13 Shots 10 4 Shots on Target 6 7 Corners 5 6 Saves 5 0 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Man Utd Player Ratings

GK - Altay Bayindir - 7/10

Moved between the sticks well to make some good saves, including a very low shot that was headed for the bottom corner. Ball distribution with his feet was good too.

RWB - Amad Diallo - 7/10

Such an intelligent player and sets sparks around Old Trafford whenever he receives the ball and drives towards goal. Linked up very well with Eriksen throughout, and always looked to create for his teammates. Kept possession very well.

CB - Leny Yoro - 6/10

Liked to burst forward down the right-hand side to offer an extra body in attack. This did leave Man United vulnerable at the back. Lacked concentration at times, though, which resulted in him losing possession on occasion.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Looked the most in control of the back three when Rangers went on the attack. His huge stature was advantageous in corners, and he was very unlucky to have had his goal disallowed. Another very strong performance from the Dutchman, who is very much coming into some good form. Unfortunately, he was subbed off at half-time.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 6.5/10

Had a strong outing, being commanding in his duels, and had a shot on goal that needed Butland to be on the very top of his game to save it from rifling into the back of the net.

LWB - Diogo Dalot - 6/10

The experiment with Dalot deployed as a left wing-back has not worked. Whilst he loves to go forward, and he found himself in advanced positions more often than not, but defensively, he left his teammates vulnerable. His saving grace was that he played multiple key passes, though to no avail.

CM - Toby Collyer - 6/10

The 21-year-old was awarded his first-ever European start for the Red Devils, and after overcoming some nervous jitters at the start, he looked calm and composed in the middle of the park, playing smartly on the ball. Allowed Eriksen and Fernandes the freedom to roam up the pitch.

CM - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Was comfortable in possession and made some good passes, linking up well with Amad on the right-hand side. An argument could be made that he could have been more influential in attack, having misplaced some passes. Did get credited for the assist after his delivery forced Butland into an error.

RW - Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

Came out of the blocks quickly and was a huge threat running down the left flank. Had a few good efforts on goal which he arguably could have done better with. But in the early phases of the game especially, he looked United's biggest threat going forward. Tracked back well too.

ST - Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Looked strong when in positions where it was necessary for him to hold up the ball with his back to play. His confidence also appears to be building after what has been a difficult few weeks, but he lacked the service to really be a goal threat.

LW - Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Perhaps tried too hard to create opportunities for his teammates, which resulted in him losing possession far too often. However, this doesn't ever mess with his confidence, and he insisted on sticking to his style of play. Came up clutch at the end with a last-gasp strike.

Sub - Harry Maguire - 4.5/10

Came on to start the second half, and looked to have continued his good form, but his slight lapse of concentration at the end which almost cost his team two points.

Sub - Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Felt like he spent most of his time up in attacking positions, but did track back very well late on in the game to prevent a Rangers attack. Linked up well with Garnacho in front of him.

Sub - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Got too cute trying to get away from his defenders and lost the ball which put Rangers into an attack. Luckily, nothing came of it after the play was slowed down by a foul elsewhere on the pitch. Could have scored, but his header from close-range was saved.

Sub - Kobbie Mainoo - 6.5/10

His introduction allowed Fernandes to move even higher up the pitch. Shored up the midfield playing deep, and finished the contest with a 100 percent pass completion.

Sub - Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Had a 10-minute cameo right at the end.

Rangers Player Ratings

GK - Jack Butland - 5/10

Made some excellent saves to keep his team in the contest in the first half, but conceded off of his own miscued punch to give the home side the lead early in the second half.

RB - James Tavernier - 7/10

Was arguably the best player in Rangers' backline on the night, always somehow in the right positions to make clearances, interceptions, tackles, or blocks - whatever was necessary.

CB - Robin Propper - 6.5/10

Stout in defence for much of the contest, and could be exemplified most by his clearance off the line which ensured United didn't double their advantage on the hour mark.

CB - Leon Balogun - 6.5/10

Whilst he had the tough task of defending Garnacho, along with Tavernier, Balogun did well at limiting the productivity from United's left-hand side. Picked up an injury at the end of the first half, and would not return.

LB - Jefte - 5/10

Struggled up against Amad Diallo at times. Was not comfortable in possession, losing the ball far too often. Not his best outing.

CM - Nicolas Raskin - 6.5/10

Another player who struggled in possession, completing just 75 percent of his passes. In his lone dribble attempt, he did get past his defender, and was strong in his duels. However, he could not do enough to find a goal, with his shot saved by Bayindir.

CM - Connor Barron - 6/10

Barely had a sniff of the ball in the first half, but looked to be effective off the ball and in the press. Looked to have picked up a knock to his knee after he was involved in a challenge with de Ligt. Would not return for the second half.

CM - Nedim Bajrami - 5/10

Played just behind Igamane in that No. 10 position, but was not effective. Failed to register any real chances, and was barely involved in the game.

RW - Vaclav Cerny - 5/10

Looked lively at times as he tried to will his team forward, and forced a save from Bayindir. However, he struggled to complete his passes accurately, and then went down injured on the hour mark and could not continue.

ST - Hamza Igamane - 7/10

Despite his lack of service at times, Igamane did the best he could to try and create from the few opportunities he was presented. Not only did he threaten goal, he also looked a threat with his passing, creating some big chances, though to no avail.

LW - Ridvan Yilmaz - 6.5/10

Looked dangerous whenever he burst forward, having a few cracks at goal, and getting back to help defensively.

Sub - Bailey Rice - 6/10

Got in some good positions and created a big chance. But struggled in possession, though that is to be expected from the youngster. Should be proud of his performance nonetheless.

Sub - Ross McCausland - 6.5/10

Looked very comfortable on the ball and completed just under 90 percent of his passes. Strong in his ground duels, whilst he looked strong dribbling forward down the pitch. A performance to be proud of.

Sub - Findlay Curtis - 6/10

Did very well in his duels against his opponents, but completed as many passes as he did losing the ball. Did do well defensively, making a couple of tackles.

Sub - Cyriel Dessers - 7/10

Was a menace up front in the time he was on the pitch. Scored a stunning goal, which he took on the half-turn before firing with power into the goal. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to claim a point.

Sub - Leon King - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Related Napoli Chief ‘Ready to Jet to UK’ to Seal Deal for ‘Incredible’ Man Utd Star Manchester United are set for a firesale in the coming weeks and that could see them let go of one of their most promising youngsters

Man of the Match

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

He may not be a Manchester United player by the time the January transfer window slams shut, but Garnacho is still one today, and he was by far the best player on the pitch. The fans let him know it too, with rings of 'Viva Garnacho' ringing all around Old Trafford.

From the outset, he set the tempo with his driving runs forward down the left-hand side, and cut inside to have some shots on goal. Whilst he didn't get on the scoresheet, he was Man United's biggest goalscoring threat for much of the game, and as such, probably deserved one.