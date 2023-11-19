Highlights Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane's future at the club looks bleak as injuries have hindered his progress at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils defender hopes to make a full return to Erik ten Hag's side after the November international break.

Man Utd have been linked with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio and three other senior centre-backs heading into the winter transfer window.

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane’s future at the club looks “pretty bleak”, as transfer insider Dean Jones suggests why he believes the “writing is on the wall” for the star at Old Trafford.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has been unable to use the commanding defender frequently this term, as the centre-half has been ruled out with several injuries throughout the campaign.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the season in the Premier League and Champions League. The team will rue their injuries as well as their disappointing performances. Varane hopes to gradually return to full-match fitness by playing a steady number of games.

Varane’s stuttering season

Manchester United felt they had acquired the signature of one of the world’s top centre-backs when they signed Varane from Real Madrid in a deal worth £41m in the summer of 2021.

The Frenchman signed a contract at Old Trafford lasting until 2025, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aimed to build a side capable of competing for the Premier League title. During the same transfer window, the Norwegian head coach was also handed the signings of key players such as Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, United finished sixth in Varane’s first season at the club and only qualified for the following term’s Europa League. The Red Devils appointed ten Hag for the 2022/23 campaign. They finished third in the Premier League and won their first trophy in almost six years by beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

This 2023/24 season began swimmingly for Varane, who scored the winner in a 1-0 opening weekend victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in August. However, an injury in United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest ruled him out for top-flight clashes with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite brief returns, he has generally struggled to regain his starting position. Varane played 11 minutes in the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Luton Town on 11th October.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 5(2) 4(4) 5 8(2) 5(1) Average rating 6.75 6.45 6.17 6.44 6.63 Aerial duels won per game 3.1 1 0.2 0.6 2.2 Tackles per game 0.4 0.6 1.4 0.6 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.5 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones would be surprised if several Manchester United players exited during the winter transfer window due to the lack of money flying around in January. But the journalist believes Varane’s future looks bleak and hints that becoming a regular at 17 at Real Madrid could have hindered his later years. Asked if players such as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could be sold, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'll be surprised if there was that much of an exodus in January just because there's not going to be that much money flying around in the January window for that level of player. They're all players on big wages and some command hefty fees. So, I find it difficult to believe that they'll all go. But in terms of Varane’s long-term future, it looks pretty bleak at Man Utd. “On the one hand, Varane is only 30 years of age, and you think this is a bit young for a demise. He made his senior debut when he was 17, and I think in football, particularly, you talk about players having rings in their legs, and in that sense, Varane playing at the top level for 13 years is going to take its toll. Maybe he just can't handle it at this level anymore, given the amount of matches he's played at such a high standard across those years. It does seem a little bit like the writing is on the wall for Varane in the long term, and it's just a case of when Man Utd can find the right moment to get rid of him.”

Man Utd transfer news

In October 2023, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided GIVEMESPORT with a list of centre-backs whom Manchester United could look to sign in 2024. Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba were all named on the shortlist as the Red Devils consider bolstering their backline.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers have claimed that Manchester United are tracking AZ Alkmaar winger Jayden Addai. The Premier League giants sent scouts to watch him play for AZ U19 in the Youth League against Molde FK.

The 18-year-old is waiting for his debut in the Eredivisie outfit’s first team but has impressed in the second tier of Dutch football, scoring nine goals in 11 league games. Addai’s contract at AZ expires in the summer of 2025, hinting that the club still holds the cards regarding his future.

After the international break, Manchester United and Varane return to action on 26th November when they face Sean Dyche’s in-form Everton side. A critical Champions League group stage clash at Galatasaray closes out the month on the 29th, hinting that ten Hag will want all his first-team players fit and firing ahead of a massive two games.

