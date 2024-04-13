Highlights Raphael Varane is likely to leave Man United at the end of the season.

The centre-back's contract is up and United are unwilling to give him a new deal on his current £340,000-a-week wages.

Varane's time at Old Trafford has been injury-hit and the Frenchman is currently sidelined with a muscle issue.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane looks "likely" to leave in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed. The former Real Madrid defender is said to be earning a staggering £340,000 per week and his deal is up in June.

United will not renew his contract on the same terms, according to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, so "he looks likely to go". With Varane having such high wage demands, it's not clear how easily the 30-year-old will be able to find a new club. But because he is becoming a free agent, United will not have to worry about finding a buyer to get him off their books.

Wheeler posted on social media platform X: "Frenchman’s £340k-a-week contract runs out in June and Utd won’t offer him a new deal on the same money. As it stands, he looks likely to go."

How Varane Has Done at Man United

The Frenchman has won a trophy, but has ultimately disappointed

Varane has struggled to make the impact many thought he would since he joined from Real Madrid in July 2021. He was part of the team that won the 2022-23 EFL Cup, and finished FA Cup runners-up in the same season. But apart from that, Varane has done little to get himself any personal acclaim for his performances with the Red Devils.

He has made 93 appearances for the club in all competitions, partnering with the lines of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans during that time. There has been a whole string of injury problems for the United defence this season, which has made this campaign the most difficult of all for Varane at United so far.

He has come under criticism from BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton this week. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 podcast, Sutton said: “Who have you really missed, though? Shaw and Martinez? Varane? Come on, Varane isn’t the player he was. He’s not mobile anymore, let’s be truthful.”

Raphael Varane's 2023-24 Appearances 30 Clean sheets 11 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Goals 1 Minutes played 2,099

Varane's Injury Status

Varane picked up an injury against Chelsea last week, when the Red Devils fell to a 4-3 defeat. He was substituted at half time for Jonny Evans, who himself got injured and was replaced by Willy Kambwala after 66 minutes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, United said: "Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will be out for the next few weeks with a muscle injury sustained during our game against Chelsea last week.

"The French World Cup winner is aiming to be back in action before the end of the season in May. Fellow centre-back Jonny Evans will also miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth with a shorter-term muscle issue."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-04-24.