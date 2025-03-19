Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation, suggesting that he's heard nothing about any potential interest, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Raphinha has gone through a tricky period at times during his Barcelona tenure, but he's kicked on to become one of the best players in Europe this season. There's an argument to suggest he's been the best, forming an incredible front three including Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

The Brazilian has plied his trade in England before with Leeds United, and he's been linked with a return to the Premier League. As it stands, Raphinha, who has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or and is a top contender for the award, is flourishing at the Camp Nou, and there's a chance he could win the Champions League and La Liga this season.

Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd's Interest in Raphinha

Zero indications at the moment

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has shared what he's heard on Man Utd's interest in Raphinha. The respected reporter has confirmed that he's received zero indications from sources about any talks or contacts between the Manchester club, Barcelona, or Raphinha.

"I’ve zero indications from my sources about contacts, talks, calls, anything to link Raphinha with Man United. Zero."

Raphinha's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 27 Goals 13 Assists 8 Goal-creating actions 21 Minutes played 2,218

Reports from Spain had suggested that Man Utd have submitted an offer of around £59m for Raphinha. There's no doubt the former Leeds man would be a superb signing for United if they were to show an interest, but it might take a hefty bid to prise him away considering his performances for Barcelona this season.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony leaving on loan during the January transfer window, Ruben Amorim has been left short of options in attack. As a result, adding another winger in the summer could become a priority, while Alejandro Garnacho's future was also a top of interest in the winter.

