Interim Manchester United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has been praised by journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his decision to substitute the Red Devils' "three poorest performers" in their 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City.

Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford were replaced before the hour mark after ineffectual showings, with Jonny Evans and eventual goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho coming on in their stead. Rasmus Hojlund, meanwhile, was hooked in the 75th minute after a quiet display, with Joshua Zirkzee taking his place at the point of attack.

All three had been in questionable form prior to this contest and Luckhurst was pleased to see Van Nistelrooy making a statement by choosing to take the trio off.

"Admirable that Van Nistelrooy has substituted [Manchester United's] three poorest performers today," Luckhurst posted on X. "Rashford without a goal in eight games, Hojlund has two goals in 12 and Dalot has had a dreadful first few months of the season."

Rashford, Dalot and Hojlund's places under threat

The hooked trio could soon find themselves out of the starting line-up

As Luckhurst suggested, the trio of Rashford, Dalot and Hojlund have all endured difficult starts to the 2024/25 campaign.

Rashford has managed just one Premier League goal this term, scored in a 3-0 win over bottom club Southampton back in September. The Englishman has only four strikes to his name in 17 appearances across all competitions - two of which were scored in the 7-0 rout of third tier Barnsley.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is in a similar scoring rut, with only one league strike so far this season and just two in 11 total appearances in all competitions - though the 21-year-old Dane did struggle with a hamstring injury at the start of the season.

Dalot, on the other hand, is actually United's most-used player in all competitions, playing a total of 1,478 minutes. However, he has frequently been forced to play out of position at left-back due to a lack of fit and available options there and his performances have suffered as a result - he has been used more due to necessity than merit.

With Van Nistelrooy choosing to shuffle the pack towards the end of the victory over the Foxes, moving Lisandro Martinez to left-back and restoring Noussair Mazraoui to his preferred right flank - as well as replacing Rashford and Hojlund with Garnacho and Zirkzee - it is possible United's next starting line-up could look closer to the team that finished the game than the one that started it.